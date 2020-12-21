Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to Come With 3D Spatial Audio, Voice Detection: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to Come With 3D Spatial Audio, Voice Detection: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced at under Rs. 20,000 in India.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 21 December 2020 13:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to Come With 3D Spatial Audio, Voice Detection: Report

Photo Credit: u/TheBone_ / @ishanagarwal24

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to launch in January 2021

Highlights
  • New leaks suggest 3D audio on the Galaxy Buds Pro
  • Voice detection and adjustable ANC could also be a possibility
  • Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Pro in January

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro could come with advanced features such as 3D spatial audio with head tracking and voice detection, according to a new report. In addition to active noise cancellation (ANC), the upcoming true wireless earphones from Samsung are expected to come with these advanced features, offering a significant step up in capabilities when compared to Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. The Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to launch in January 2021, alongside the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones, as per various reports and rumours.

The latest report comes via an app disassembly of the specific plugin for Galaxy Buds Pro within the Galaxy Wearable app, showing new images of the earpieces and charging case, as well as various features such as 3D spatial audio, voice detection, and a further confirmation of the presence of ANC and ambient sound modes. The app screenshots also show the preset equaliser settings that are typical on Samsung's earphones, as well as control customisation.

Among the key features, 3D spatial audio will create a 3D-like environment when watching videos and certain content, but the feature will only be supported on the Galaxy Buds Pro when used with select Samsung smartphones running Android 11. As per the teardown, this appears to be due to the requirement of certain sensors on the device to enable the head tracking feature.

Voice detection will likely work with all devices, similar to how it works on Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones. This will trigger the ambient sound mode and likely also reduce the volume of music playback when the user's voice is detected, allowing for quick and immediate conversations without the user needing to actively control the earphones.

Also mentioned are a left/ right hearing-adjustment feature, that functions similar to balance settings on audio systems. While this isn't something that we'd expect a lot of people will need, it will assist users with hearing difficulties or impediments, by boosting the volume on one side. As reported earlier, the Galaxy Buds Pro true wireless earphones are expected to come with an in-canal fit and ANC, offering a significant step up over the Galaxy Buds Live.

Although coming with ANC and other premium features, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live didn't quite offer an all-round experience and fell short on many aspects in our review. The Galaxy Buds Live are priced at Rs. 14,990, suggesting that the Galaxy Buds Pro could be priced closer to Rs. 20,000, based on the design, features, and positioning.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Price, True wireless earphones, TWS, Bluetooth, Samsung Galaxy Wearable app, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G May Launch in Second Half of 2021 in India, Price Tipped: Report
BSNL Revises Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans With Faster Speeds, Up to 4TB Data Allocation

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to Come With 3D Spatial Audio, Voice Detection: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jupiter, Saturn Align Tonight in a Once in Centuries Display: How to Watch
  2. BSNL Bharat Fiber FTTH Broadband Plans Revised With Faster Speeds
  3. Redmi 9 Power Review
  4. HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 Laptop Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 74,999
  5. Nokia Air Conditioners Launched by Flipkart in India
  6. Realme Watch S Pro Leaked Specifications Tip 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display
  7. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K First Impressions
  8. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G May Launch in Second Half of 2021, Price Tipped
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Full Specification Details Surface Online
  10. Tata Sky Classroom Education Service Now Free for All Subscribers
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Confirmed to Feature 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766 Primary Camera Sensor
  2. Tata Sky Classroom Education Service Now Free for All Subscribers: All the Details
  3. Nokia Air Conditioners With Smart Climate Control, Customised User Profiles Launched by Flipkart in India
  4. Redmi 8 Getting MIUI 12 Update, Users Report
  5. OnePlus 8T Concept Smartphone Unveiled With Colour-Shifting Back Panel That Recognises Gestures
  6. Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft Said to Stealth Push Candidates in Senior Government Roles in US
  7. Realme Watch S Pro Leaked Specifications Tip 1.39-Inch AMOLED Display, 5ATM Water Resistance
  8. Winter Solstice Great Conjunction Today: Where, When, and How to Watch
  9. OnePlus 9 Leaked Camera Specifications Tip Triple Sensor Setup, 50-Megapixel Primary Shooter
  10. Facebook Provides Clarification on Why It Pulled ‘Kisan Ekta Morcha’ Page for Hours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com