Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Shown Off in Leaked 360-Degree Animation

The Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to come with active noise cancellation.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 18 December 2020 14:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Shown Off in Leaked 360-Degree Animation

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro is expected to launch in January 2021

  • A new leaked animation shows more visuals of the Galaxy Buds Pro
  • The true wireless earphones are expected to come with ANC
  • The Galaxy Buds Live were launched earlier this year

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro have been shown off in a leaked 360-degree promotional animation, allowing for a better view of the upcoming true wireless earphones. The Galaxy Buds Pro is rumoured to be the next true wireless earphones from Samsung, and could launch as early as January 2021, alongside the Galaxy S21 series. As has been evident from images leaked earlier, the Galaxy Buds Pro will have a proper in-canal fit, unlike the Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones that launched in August.

The new promotional animation leak of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro comes via a report on Voice by well-known tipster Evan Blass. The new renders match up to earlier reports and leaks, but the 360-degree view shows off aspects of the headset previously unseen, including the inner part of the earpieces, the ear tips, and the inside of the charging case. Various sensors and microphones are seen, including both inner and outer microphones that will work together to enable the expected active noise cancellation feature.

samsung galaxy buds pro voice source evleaks Samsung

Photo Credit: Voice/ Evan Blass

 

An earlier report — also courtesy of Voice — showed off still images of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro in a grey colour. These new renders show a black colour option, which has a glossy outer side and dull finish on the charging case.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are expected to be the most premium true wireless headset in the Korean company's audio product range, and will follow the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Although coming with premium features such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging, the Galaxy Buds Live have a unique design that didn't offer very good noise isolation in our review. The in-canal fit with ear tips on the Galaxy Buds Pro will hope to cover up for this design flaw, and take on competition more effectively from brands such as Apple, Sony, and Jabra in the premium TWS segment.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Specifications, Active noise cancellation, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung Galaxy A72 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5G Variant on Cards as Well

