Samsung Galaxy Buds were unveiled on Wednesday at an event in San Francisco, alongside the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy Fold foldable smartphone, as well as the Galaxy Watch Active, Galaxy Fit, and Galaxy Fit e wearables. The Galaxy Buds are the next generation of true wireless earbuds from Samsung, succeeding the Gear IconX that were launched back in 2016, and are said to be 30 percent smaller.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds like Apple's AirPods come with a charging case, and are also compatible with the company's Wireless PowerShare feature that lets them be charged wirelessly by the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. They have been tuned by Austrian audio specialist firm AKG, and are compatible with the Bixby voice-based virtual assistant on Samsung Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy Buds price

The Samsung Galaxy Buds will be priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,200) and will be available from March 8 in limited markets. The Galaxy Buds will come in Black, White, and Yellow colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy Buds features, specifications

Samsung revealed that the Galaxy Buds come with a 5.8pi dynamic driver in each earbud. Bixby will understand instructions in British English, German, Italian, and Spanish languages, Samsung said. Apart from AKG tuning, Samsung is touting an 'Enhanced Ambient Sound' feature that lets users hear their surroundings when required. The company also boasts of its Adaptive Dual Microphone tech, which features one inner microphone and one outer microphone in each earbud, letting users be audible when speaking both in quiet and loud environments.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. They feature 58mAh battery in each earbud, which are said to deliver up to 5 hours of calling, or up to 6 hours of music playback on a single charge. The charging case features a 252mAh battery, delivering a boost of up to 7 hours - increasing music playback time to 13 hours and talk time to 11 hours, Samsung claims. The charging case can deliver up to 1.7 hours of playback with a 15-minute charge.

Each of the Samsung Galaxy Buds' earbuds weighs 5.6 grams, while the case weighs 39.6 grams. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and also come with touch sensors (for controlling playback, taking calls), as well as ear on/ off detection. The charging case is powered by USB Type-C. The Galaxy Buds are compatible with Android devices running v5.0 or higher, requiring 1.5GB of RAM or more. They support SBC, AAC, Scalable (Samsung proprietary) codecs. The earbuds measure 17.5x19.4x22.3mm while the charging case measures 38.8x70x26.5mm.

