Technology News
loading

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Getting Galaxy Buds Pro Features With Latest Update

While using the Galaxy Buds+, you can now seamlessly switch between your One UI 3.1-based Samsung Galaxy devices.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 March 2021 15:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Getting Galaxy Buds Pro Features With Latest Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

The new update makes Samsung Galaxy Buds+ more user-friendly

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ update released India, South Korea, and the US
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ getting features like Auto Switch
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were launched in January 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are receiving a firmware update that brings several features carried over from Galaxy Buds Pro, similar to what Samsung did with Galaxy Buds Live last week. The highlight of the update is the Auto Switch feature that lets you switch between two devices seamlessly on the go. However, the feature will only work on Samsung phones and tablets running on One UI 3.1. The firmware update is currently being rolled out in India, South Korea, and the US, with other global markets expected to follow soon.

As per a screenshot of the update changelog, first spotted by TizenHelp, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ (Review) update will bring features like Auto Switch between Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets running on One UI 3.1. In addition, the update also incorporates the Buds menu control to Bluetooth settings that makes it easier to control the earphones directly, instead of using the Galaxy Wearable app. The update is 1.41MB in size, as per the changelog. However, Samsung appears to have missed adding Hearing Aid feature, that are designed to assist the auditory impaired.

The firmware update comes with build number R175XXU0AUB3, according to the changelog. As per TizenHelp, the update is currently available for users in India, South Korea, and the US. It is expected to be rolled out elsewhere soon.

In other Galaxy Buds-related news, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro (Review) in January this year. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones are priced at Rs 15,990 in India. They rival the likes of Apple AirPods and Sony earpods. The Galaxy Buds Pro feature ANC support, wireless charging, and are IPX7-rated for water resistance. Samsung is offering the Galaxy Buds Pro in three colours – Black, Violet, and Silver.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Secure, noise isolating fit 
  • Decent active noise cancellation 
  • Good companion app on Android 
  • Detailed, natural sound 
  • Good battery life 
  • Bad
  • Needs a Samsung source device for best sound quality 
  • No iOS app at launch time 
  • Voice detect doesn’t always work
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speakers With Water Resistance Launched in India
Oppo Band Style With Real-Time Heart Rate, Continuous SpO2 Monitoring to Launch in Launch on March 8

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Getting Galaxy Buds Pro Features With Latest Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  4. Redmi Note 10 Series Renders, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  7. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  8. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  9. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
  10. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  2. Supreme Court Suggests Regulating OTT Platforms Like Netflix, Amazon Prime in India
  3. AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT With 12GB GDDR6 RAM, 40 Compute Units and 96MB Infinity Cache Launched
  4. Apple Allows Users to Transfer iCloud Media to Google Photos With New Service
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Getting Galaxy Buds Pro Features With Latest Update
  6. Oppo Band Style With Real-Time Heart Rate, Continuous SpO2 Monitoring to Launch in Launch on March 8
  7. WhatsApp Voice Calling Finally Comes to Desktop via Windows, Mac Apps
  8. JBL Boombox 2, JBL Go 3, JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth Speakers With Water Resistance Launched in India
  9. Redmi TVs India Launch Soon, Xiaomi Country Head Teases
  10. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching the Game in India, Publisher Krafton Says: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com