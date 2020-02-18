Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre Orders Begin at Samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com

Samsung India site has silently listed the Galaxy Buds+ online. The earbuds are up for pre-order at Rs. 11,990, and are available in three colour options – Black, White, and Blue.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 February 2020 13:47 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Begin at Samsung.com

Photo Credit: Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ comes with a two-way speaker system

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds+ claim to offer up to 11 hours of battery life
  • Samsung says 3 minutes of charging to provide up to one hour of playback
  • Samsung has listed EMI options for Galaxy Buds+ orders

Samsung has quietly listed the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds on its official site in India, and is taking pre-bookings as well. The Galaxy Buds+ price is set at Rs. 11,990, and the earbuds are available in three colour options. Samsung is also offering EMI options for users in India on the purchase of the Galaxy Buds+. The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were launched last week, alongside the Galaxy S20 series, and the earbuds promise longer battery life, better audio output, and much more.

The Samsung India site has silently listed the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ online. The earbuds are up for pre-orders at Rs. 11,990, and are listed in three colour options – Black, White, and Blue. As mentioned, the company is also offering EMI options that start from as low as Rs. 564.41 per month. The site reveals that the shipments of the Galaxy Buds+ will begin from March 6.

To recall, the US price of the Galaxy Buds+ is set at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 10,700). Also, the predecessor of the Galaxy Buds+, Galaxy Buds, were launched with a price tag of Rs. 9,990, so the successor is slightly more expensive because of the upgrades it offers.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ features

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ were detailed at the Galaxy Unpacked event last week, and the earbuds come with three mics (one inner and two outer), improved noise isolation, and support for Ambient Sound technology. The pair is equipped with a two-way speaker system – with one tweeter and one woofer. The Galaxy Buds+ are AKG-tuned, and promise 11 hours of battery life.

The earbuds pack 85mAh battery, and the charging case is touted to add extra 11 hours of battery. To put things into perspective on how fast the charging is, Samsung says that just three minutes of charging will offer a full hour of play. The Galaxy Buds+ offer Qi wireless charging standard, Bluetooth v5, and IPX2 rating.

