Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Priced at $169.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Priced at $169.99

The bean-shaped Samsung true wireless earphones are now Live. Get it?

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 5 August 2020 20:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Priced at $169.99

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live features active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is priced at TKTKT
  • The earphones offer active noise cancellation
  • Samsung also launched the Galaxy Note 20 series

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earphones have been launched globally alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series. The Galaxy Buds Live earphones are the first from Samsung to feature active noise cancellation, and come following months of rumours and leaks surrounding the bean-shaped premium true wireless earphones. At $169.99 (approximately Rs. 12,700), the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live go up against flagship options such as the Apple AirPods Pro, Sony WF-1000XM3, and Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, but at a much more affordable price level.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are available in three colours - black, bronze, and white - and feature 12mm drivers with AKG tuning. There are three microphones (two on the outer part of the earphones and one on the inside). Like earlier Samsung Galaxy Buds true wireless earphones, the Buds Live uses Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and supports the SBC, AAC, and Scalable Bluetooth codecs. The design features an outer-ear fit that is said to allow ambient listening while also offering noise cancellation.

The case of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live has a USB Type-C port for charging, while the earphones have 60mAh batteries each and the case has a 472mAh battery. Up to 29 hours of battery life per charge cycle is claimed by Samsung, with the earphones alone claimed to run for up to 8 hours per charge. There is also fast charging, promising 1 hour of playback with five minutes of charging. The earphones are IPX2 rated for water resistance, and work with Samsung's Bixby voice assistant.

Apart from active noise cancellation, the new Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also features Qi wireless charging for the case, touch controls, and app-based customisation through the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS and Galaxy Wearable app for Android. The app allows users to control the noise cancellation, adjust the equaliser settings, customise the touch controls, and view battery levels on both the earphones and the charging case.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live price and availability

Priced at $169.99 (approximately Rs. 12,700), the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is much more affordable than competing options with active noise cancellation from major brands such as Apple and Sony. The earphones go on sale on August 6 in select global markets. There's no information on India pricing and availability for the Samsung Galaxy Buds yet, which could be revealed in the coming days.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, True Wireless earphones, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Specifications, Active noise cancellation, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
LG Q92 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 6GB RAM
Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Begins August 6: Rs. 4,000 Price Cut on Redmi K20 Pro, More Deals

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Priced at $169.99
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi TV Stick With Full-HD Streaming, Android TV 9 Launched in India
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Start Tonight With These Deals and Offers
  3. Redmi 9 Prime With 5,020mAh Battery, Helio G80 SoC Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  5. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  6. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Amazon Prime Day Sale in India: How to Find the Best Deals
  9. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  10. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale: Redmi K20 Pro to See Rs. 4,000 Price Cut
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched, Priced at $169.99
  2. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Galaxy Tab S7 With Dual Rear Cameras, S Pen Support Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 With SpO2 Sensor, IP68 Water Resistance, GPS Launched
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra With S Pen, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme Watch, Realme Band Getting New Watchfaces via Software Update in India
  6. Kodak 7XPRO Series, 75-Inch 75CA9099 TVs With Google Assistant Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Begins August 6: Rs. 4,000 Price Cut on Redmi K20 Pro, More Deals
  8. LG Q92 Surfaces on Geekbench Ahead of Launch with Snapdragon 765G SoC and 6GB RAM
  9. SMIC Founder Says 'Optimistic' China Can Catch Up With US in Semiconductors
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launching Today at Galaxy Unpacked 2020: How to Watch Live Stream
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com