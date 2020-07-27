Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Name Confirmed via Samsung’s iOS App, Features Tipped in New Leaks

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Name Confirmed via Samsung’s iOS App, Features Tipped in New Leaks

Samsung’s latest true wireless earphones could be priced at $169

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 27 July 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Name Confirmed via Samsung’s iOS App, Features Tipped in New Leaks

Photo Credit: Twitter / @evleaks

The new Samsung true wireless earphones will have active noise cancellation

Highlights
  • The bean-shaped Samsung TWS earphones could be called Galaxy Buds Live
  • Active noise cancellation is expected to be present
  • The bean-like design is also all but confirmed, based on new reports

Samsung is close to launching its new bean-shaped true wireless earphones, and the name of the new headphones has practically been confirmed to be Galaxy Buds Live. The details of the product name come via the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS. Other details on the upcoming true wireless earphones from Samsung have also been confirmed by various sources, including the presence of active noise cancellation and the design and correct technique for wearing the earphones. Based on this, the new true wireless earphones could be close to launch, and may be revealed alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5.

The details of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have been revealed through the official screenshots for the Samsung Galaxy Buds app on iOS. The screenshots show the design of the new earphones through graphical renders, and also reveal the presence of active noise cancellation on the new earphones. Furthermore, the app description states it will serve as the companion app for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ that were launched earlier this year.

samsung galaxy buds live ios app Samsung

A short video clip of the correct technique to wear the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live was also shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. The clip, said to be sourced from the Buds Live APK, shows that the design largely matches numerous reports of the bean-shape true wireless earphones from Samsung. It's unclear how this design will offer effective passive noise isolation, particularly since active noise cancellation requires a noise isolating fit for effective performance.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared further details and specifications of the Galaxy Buds Live, including a claimed battery life of 4.5 hours on the earphones, a three-microphone setup per earphone, and 12mm dynamic drivers. The price has further been tipped to be $169 (roughly Rs. 12,600), suggesting that the new true wireless earphones could be priced at under Rs. 15,000 in India. With the Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung will finally have a premium true wireless competitor to go up against options such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-SP800N, among others.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Price, Active noise cancellation
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok, 58 Others Banned in June: Report
Marvel Television Head Didn’t Care About Asian Characters, Daredevil Actor Says

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Name Confirmed via Samsung’s iOS App, Features Tipped in New Leaks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  2. Vivo S7 With Dual Selfie Cameras to Launch on August 3
  3. OnePlus Nord May Get a Third Colour Variant in Gray Ash
  4. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s Display, Colour Options, and More Tipped
  6. Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans: Details
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  8. PUBG Mobile Lite Gets Long Awaited Update on 1-Year Anniversary
  9. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core With 3,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. iPhone 12, AirPower, New Apple Watch Launch Tipped for September 8 Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Offering 1GB Free Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
  2. Redmi 9 Teased to Launch in India on August 4, May Go on Sale During Amazon Prime Day
  3. Samsung Galaxy M01 Core With Android Go, Single Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Marvel Television Head Didn’t Care About Asian Characters, Daredevil Actor Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Name Confirmed via Samsung’s iOS App, Features Tipped in New Leaks
  6. Government Bans 47 More Chinese Apps in India After TikTok, 58 Others Banned in June: Report
  7. Rick and Morty Season 6 Is Already in the Works, Says Co-Creator Dan Harmon
  8. OnePlus Nord May Get a Third Colour Variant in Gray Ash, Spotted in OxygenOS Code
  9. SAP Plans to Spin Out Qualtrics, Take It Public
  10. Vodafone Idea Launches Red Max, Red Together M Postpaid Plans With Unlimited Calling
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com