Samsung is close to launching its new bean-shaped true wireless earphones, and the name of the new headphones has practically been confirmed to be Galaxy Buds Live. The details of the product name come via the Samsung Galaxy Buds app for iOS. Other details on the upcoming true wireless earphones from Samsung have also been confirmed by various sources, including the presence of active noise cancellation and the design and correct technique for wearing the earphones. Based on this, the new true wireless earphones could be close to launch, and may be revealed alongside the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5.

The details of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live have been revealed through the official screenshots for the Samsung Galaxy Buds app on iOS. The screenshots show the design of the new earphones through graphical renders, and also reveal the presence of active noise cancellation on the new earphones. Furthermore, the app description states it will serve as the companion app for the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, in addition to the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ that were launched earlier this year.

A short video clip of the correct technique to wear the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live was also shared by tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. The clip, said to be sourced from the Buds Live APK, shows that the design largely matches numerous reports of the bean-shape true wireless earphones from Samsung. It's unclear how this design will offer effective passive noise isolation, particularly since active noise cancellation requires a noise isolating fit for effective performance.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared further details and specifications of the Galaxy Buds Live, including a claimed battery life of 4.5 hours on the earphones, a three-microphone setup per earphone, and 12mm dynamic drivers. The price has further been tipped to be $169 (roughly Rs. 12,600), suggesting that the new true wireless earphones could be priced at under Rs. 15,000 in India. With the Galaxy Buds Live, Samsung will finally have a premium true wireless competitor to go up against options such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Sony WF-SP800N, among others.

