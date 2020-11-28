Samsung's next-generation Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds will reportedly launch alongside the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The South Korean tech giant has been introducing new earbuds alongside its flagship Galaxy S series for a few years now, and next year may not be any different. These next-gen earbuds are tipped to support active noise cancellation (ANC) and have the same in-ear design as the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+. Samsung recently introduced the Galaxy Buds Live in August this year.

Sammobile reports that new Galaxy Buds are launching alongside the Galaxy S21 series next year. The Samsung Galaxy S21 series is tipped to launch in January this time around. The official name of the upcoming earbuds has not yet been announced, but other information regarding features and design have been leaked. For instance, the next-gen Galaxy Buds earbuds are expected to have the same in-ear design as the predecessors Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+.

The Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds are expected to come with improved sound quality. It is expected to have an improved Ambient mode that will allow external noise to enter the earbuds for when you prefer to be in sync with your surroundings. Previous-generation earbuds also had this mode, but the upcoming Galaxy Buds TWS earbuds are expected to bring improvements to this feature.

The upcoming earbuds may also feature ANC and the report claims that these will be the first Samsung in-ear design earbuds to integrate it. The recently introduced Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also have ANC and they were the first true wireless earphones from the brand to feature it. Galaxy Buds Live have a unique bean-shaped design which sits in the outer frame of the ear.

As mentioned, there is no clarity on what these new earbuds may be called, but reports in the past hinted at the possible title, Samsung Galaxy Beyond. Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch on January 14 with pre-orders beginning the same day.

