Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be launched in the coming weeks.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 7 July 2021 11:16 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report

The Galaxy Buds 2 will be the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, launched in early 2020

Highlights
  • Samsung is launching the Galaxy Buds 2 soon
  • The true wireless earphones will reportedly have ANC
  • Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds Pro in early 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones are expected to launch globally in the coming weeks, and new leaks have given us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming TWS earphones. The leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will have a slightly different design that sits in between the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+, and will have active noise cancellation as a key feature. Furthermore, reports also suggest that the upcoming true wireless earphones could be priced lower than the Galaxy Buds Pro, offering users a more affordable option with ANC and a proper in-ear design.

The latest reports and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy Buds suggest that the earphones will have active noise cancellation, similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. This comes via a tweet by leaker @UniverseIce, which shows an in-app screenshot for the Galaxy Buds 2 with the typical slider for noise control modes showing an option for active noise cancellation.

A separate tweet by tipster Evan Blass also shows the design of Galaxy Buds 2, as well as the expected colour options which include white, lilac, and olive green. Both of these follow an earlier report that suggests that the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 will be around $149 (approximately Rs. 11,100), which will position it as cheaper than the Galaxy Buds Pro, and roughly the same as the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds+ in earlier 2020, which have been well received for the sound quality, but unfortunately could not compete against the excellent Apple AirPods Pro because of the lack of active noise cancellation. Samsung later launched the Galaxy Buds Live which do come with ANC but have an awkward design, followed by the excellent Galaxy Buds Pro in early 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is being considered the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, but the addition of ANC and the lower pricing could make this an enticing option for buyers looking at features and performance, but at a lower price. Although more details are yet to be revealed, it's likely that the upcoming earphones will have fewer features and lower specifications than the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro, given the price difference.

Interested in cryptocurrency? We discuss all things crypto with WazirX CEO Nischal Shetty and WeekendInvesting founder Alok Jain on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, True wireless earphones, Earphones, Bluetooth, Active noise cancellation, Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August
Pentagon Hits Reset on Donald Trump's $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Deal, Welcoming New Players

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2 Launch Date Could Be July 24
  2. Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  3. Realme Narzo 30 5G Review: The Price of 5G
  4. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Affected Up to 1,500 Businesses, CEO Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy F22 With 6,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  6. Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India
  7. Google Play Removes Nine Malicious Apps That Reportedly Stole Facebook Logins
  8. Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earbuds Price Revealed: All You Need to Know
  9. Xiaomi to Launch New Mi, Redmi Laptop Models in India Soon: Report
  10. Vivo Y72 5G India Launch Date Tipped to Be July 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) With Larger Display, Improved Kick-Stand, More Internal Storage Announced
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Will Be Priced Lower Than Galaxy Buds Pro and Have Active Noise Cancellation: Report
  3. Pentagon Hits Reset on Donald Trump's $10-Billion JEDI Cloud Deal, Welcoming New Players
  4. Poco F3 GT India Launch Timeline Tipped, May Debut in August
  5. Vivo V21 SE Specifications Tipped by AI Benchmark Listing Ahead of Official Announcement
  6. Huawei Nova 8i With 66W Fast Charging, 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Twitter Ordered by French Court to Provide Details on What It Is Doing to Tackle Hate Speech
  8. Binance Cryptocurrency Exchange Temporarily Suspends Payments From EU's SEPA Network
  9. Virgin Galactic's Richard Branson Calls His Upcoming Spaceflight a 'Pinch-Me Moment'
  10. Kaseya Ransomware Attack Caused ‘Minimal Damage’ to US Companies, President Joe Biden Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com