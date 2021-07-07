Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless earphones are expected to launch globally in the coming weeks, and new leaks have given us a better idea of what to expect from the upcoming TWS earphones. The leaks suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will have a slightly different design that sits in between the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+, and will have active noise cancellation as a key feature. Furthermore, reports also suggest that the upcoming true wireless earphones could be priced lower than the Galaxy Buds Pro, offering users a more affordable option with ANC and a proper in-ear design.

The latest reports and leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy Buds suggest that the earphones will have active noise cancellation, similar to the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds Live. This comes via a tweet by leaker @UniverseIce, which shows an in-app screenshot for the Galaxy Buds 2 with the typical slider for noise control modes showing an option for active noise cancellation.

A separate tweet by tipster Evan Blass also shows the design of Galaxy Buds 2, as well as the expected colour options which include white, lilac, and olive green. Both of these follow an earlier report that suggests that the price of the Galaxy Buds 2 will be around $149 (approximately Rs. 11,100), which will position it as cheaper than the Galaxy Buds Pro, and roughly the same as the Galaxy Buds Live.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds+ in earlier 2020, which have been well received for the sound quality, but unfortunately could not compete against the excellent Apple AirPods Pro because of the lack of active noise cancellation. Samsung later launched the Galaxy Buds Live which do come with ANC but have an awkward design, followed by the excellent Galaxy Buds Pro in early 2021.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 is being considered the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, but the addition of ANC and the lower pricing could make this an enticing option for buyers looking at features and performance, but at a lower price. Although more details are yet to be revealed, it's likely that the upcoming earphones will have fewer features and lower specifications than the flagship Galaxy Buds Pro, given the price difference.