Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday, August 11. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds from the South Korean company are designed as the successor to the Galaxy Buds that were launched in February 2019. They are also an upgrade to the Galaxy Buds+ that were launched last year. The Galaxy Buds 2 feature active noise cancellation (ANC), which is a major change over their predecessor. Samsung has also offered an upgraded design for earbuds as well as the case with the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price has been set at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,100). The earbuds come in four distinct colour options — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White — and are set to be available for purchase in select markets from August 27. Details about the India price and launch date for the Galaxy Buds 2 are yet to be announced.

To recall, the original Samsung Galaxy Buds were launched at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,600) in the US. The earbuds came to India at Rs. 9,990. The Galaxy Buds+, on the other hand, arrived at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,100) in the US and were launched in India at Rs. 11,990.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come in a two-way driver configuration that includes a tweeter and an woofer. The earbuds feature three microphones — of which, two will be used for ANC. Samsung has also offered AKG-tuned audio.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with AKG-tuned earbuds

Photo Credit: Samsung

The design of the earbuds is quite different from the Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+ and the bundled case reminds us of the Galaxy Buds Live. There is also an IPX7 certification for splash and water resistance.

Samsung has provided Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity on the Galaxy Buds 2. The earbuds also have six different equaliser settings that you can set from your connected phone.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are claimed to deliver up to 29 hours of battery life — including the battery of the charging case — with the earbuds offering up to 7.5 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. However, when using ANC, the battery life will drop to 20 hours. Each earpiece of the Galaxy Buds 2 packs a 61mAh battery and the case has a 472mAh battery. Users will also get one hour of listening from the earbuds with just five minutes of charging. Further, there is Qi wireless charging support.

Sensors on the Galaxy Buds 2 include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and a voice pickup unit (VPU). Each Galaxy Buds 2 measure 17x20.9x21.1mm and weighs five grams. The charging case measures 50x27.8x50.2mm and weighs 41.2 grams.