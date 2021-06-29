Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price has been reportedly leaked ahead of their expected August launch. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are said to be the successors to Samsung Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Buds+. They are said to launch at the company's ‘Unpacked' event in August alongside the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Recently, the design of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 was said to have been leaked, suggesting that the earphones will be offered in four colours with dual microphones on the outside.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price (expected)

Tipster Yogesh in collaboration with 91Mobiles has shared that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will be priced between $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and $169 (roughly Rs. 12,600). For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy Buds launched in February 2019 for $129 (roughly Rs. 9,600), and are currently listed for the same price in the US. A year later, Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds+ for $149.99, but they are currently available at a discounted price of $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) in the US.

In August last year, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live were launched for $169.99 and are still priced the same in the US. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro arrived in January this year for $199 (roughly Rs. 14,800).

The expected price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 puts them at par with the Galaxy Buds+ and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. Interestingly, with a $149 price tag, they will also compete with Apple's Beats Studio Buds that launched a couple weeks ago for $149.

Recently, the design and colour options of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 were reportedly leaked. They are expected to come in four colours — Black, Green, Purple, and White. They seem to have a slightly different design compared to its predecessors. Two microphones can be seen on the outside for noise cancellation and there are wear detection sensors on the inside that will know when the earbuds have been taken out of the ear.

Samsung has not shared a release date or any other details of the Galaxy Buds 2 as yet. They are expected to be unveiled in August when the company typically hosts an ‘Unpacked' event. Samsung is also expected to unveil the next Galaxy Watch at the event.

