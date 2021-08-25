Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are expected to go on sale in India soon but it looks like the price of the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have already leaked. The Galaxy Buds 2 are said to be priced just under Rs. 13,000 in India, which makes them more expensive than the original Galaxy Buds but less than the Galaxy Buds Pro that launched in January this year. It should be noted that Samsung has not shared India pricing or availability of the Galaxy Buds 2 yet.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price in India (expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles in collaboration with tipster Yogesh Brar, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 TWS earbuds will be priced at Rs. 12,990. Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 globally at $149.99 (roughly Rs. 11,100) in Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White colours.

For comparison, the original Samsung Galaxy Buds are priced at Rs. 9,990, while the Galaxy Buds Pro price in India is Rs. 15,990.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 feature a two-way driver configuration that includes a tweeter and a woofer. The earbuds feature three microphones and two of them are used for active noise cancellation (ANC). They are tuned by AKG and come with IPX7 rating for splash and water resistance. The TWS earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, hall sensor, touch sensor, and a voice pickup unit (VPU).

In terms of battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, as per Samsung, can deliver up to 29 hours of total battery life (including the charging case) with the earbuds offering up to 7.5 hours of continuous playback with ANC turned off. With ANC turned on, the battery life drops to around 20 hours. There is a 61mAh battery in each earpiece and the case has a 472mAh battery. Samsung says that with quick charging, users can get one hour of listening with just five minutes of charging. The case also supports Qi wireless charging.

