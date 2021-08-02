Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price Tipped; Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Pro Details Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price Tipped; Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen Pro Details Leak Ahead of Launch

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price may be cheaper than those of the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds+.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 August 2021 13:12 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price Tipped; Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen Pro Details Leak Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are said to have an IPX2 water-resistant rating

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are said to be available at EUR 149.99
  • S Pen Pro for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is rumoured at GBP 70
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may attach S Pen Pro magnetically

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price has been tipped online — just days ahead of the Galaxy Unpacked event where the South Korean company is expected to unveil the new truly wireless (TWS) earbuds alongside other new devices. The earbuds appear to be priced well below the Galaxy Buds Pro. In addition to the Galaxy Buds 2, pricing and specifications of Samsung's S Pen Pro have appeared on the Web. The new S Pen is speculated to be designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is also debuting at the forthcoming event.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price will be set at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,200) including taxes, according to German site WinFuture.de. The reported pricing is significantly lower than the Galaxy Buds Pro that was launched at EUR 230 (Rs. 20,300) earlier this year. It is also below the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ as they came at EUR 170 (Rs. 15,000).

Last month, tipster Evan Blass reported that the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 would be priced at around $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in the US.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are speculated as the successor to the Galaxy Buds+, with a few upgrades including active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds are also rumoured to have an IPX2-certified design for water resistance and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. Further, you can expect around 20 hours of battery life with ANC on and around 29 hours of usage without noise cancellation.

Samsung may offer AKG-tuned sound on the Galaxy Buds 2. Moreover, there could be a list of colour options to choose from.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Pro price, specifications (expected)

As reported by GSMArena, a tipster who goes by pseudonym @chunvn8888 has leaked the price and specifications of the upcoming S Pen Pro on Twitter. The source said that the new S Pen model would be available at GBP 70 (Rs. 7,200). In terms of specifications, it is said to have a 0.7mm tip and 4,096 pressure levels. The stylus is also reported to have USB Type-C charging support and a magnet to attach with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung currently sells its S Pen at half the reported price of the S Pen Pro — GBP 35 (Rs. 3,600) — with the same 0.7mm tip and 4,096 pressure points.

The new S Pen model is, of course, expected to be especially designed for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and will be compatible with its case. But it is interesting to see whether it will merely be the new foldable phone as the key reason for keeping its price higher over the existing S Pen.

Previously, Samsung brought a pencil-sized S Pen Pro for the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. It is, however, not clear whether there would be any significant changes between that model and the one that is coming for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is scheduled for August 11 where we are likely to get the details about the S Pen Pro and Galaxy Buds 2 — alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4. But in the meantime, we can safely expect some new rumours to surface online to suggest some more titbits about the upcoming Samsung devices.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen Pro, S Pen Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Chrome Android App Now Being Used for 2-Step Verification for Signing In to a New Device: Report
Ariana Grande to Headline Fortnite’s Rift Tour Concert Series From August 6–8

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price Tipped; Galaxy Z Fold 3’s S Pen Pro Details Leak Ahead of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
