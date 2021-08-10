Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are gearing up for a launch on Wednesday, August 11. As per a tipster, the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have now been spotted on Amazon's French website, hinting at their price, key specifications, renders, and colour options. The listing suggests that the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with up to 20 hours of playback time with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price (expected)

Tipster Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) tweeted a screenshot of a listing of the Galaxy Buds 2 on August 9. The listing shows the Samsung TWS earphones as seen on Amazon France website, but it appears that the listing has been removed since. The screenshot shared by the tipster shows that the Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,100). This corroborates a previous report which also stated that the earphones will be priced at EUR 149.99. Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) also shared that the Galaxy Buds 2 would be priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in the US.

The listing shared by Snoopy also mentions that the Galaxy Buds 2 would be offered in four colour options — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The charging case appears to be White in colour with the interior of the case sporting the colour of the earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 listing on Amazon shows they feature ANC with two microphones dedicated to detecting ambient noise and block out background sound. The TWS earphones appear to have a total of three microphones and an integrated voice recording unit for high quality calls. The listing also shows that the Galaxy Buds 2 have dynamic two-way speakers.

The listing claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 can provide up to 20 hours of playback time with five hours of playback on a full charge on the earphones. The charging case is said to provide three full charges for the earphones.

Another image of the Amazon listing as reported by Gizmochina also shows the price as well as the colour options available on the Galaxy Buds 2. The listing also shows that the TWS earphones measure 50x50x28mm and weigh 51.5 grams. The report also mentions that the new Galaxy Buds would be compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or higher with 1.5GB of RAM and iOS 10 or higher.

Another tweet by tipster Snoopy on August 6 shows some key specifications of the Galaxy Buds 2. The earphones may provide up to 29 hours of playback time with ANC switched off. The TWS earphones are listed to come with 8MB of RAM and Bluetooth v5.2. Onboard sensors are likely to include accelerometer, proximity sensor, touch pad, ear detection, gyroscope, and magnetic sensor.