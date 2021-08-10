Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Key Specifications, Design Tipped Via Amazon Listing

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Key Specifications, Design Tipped Via Amazon Listing

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price is set at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,100), as per a screenshot of the listing.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 August 2021 13:31 IST
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Key Specifications, Design Tipped Via Amazon Listing

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @_snoopytech_

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 could be offered in four colour options — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 could come with Bluetooth v5.2
  • They could offer up to 20 hours of playback with ANC turned on
  • Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 set to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are gearing up for a launch on Wednesday, August 11. As per a tipster, the true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have now been spotted on Amazon's French website, hinting at their price, key specifications, renders, and colour options. The listing suggests that the Galaxy Buds 2 will come with up to 20 hours of playback time with active noise cancellation (ANC) turned on. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 will launch during the Galaxy Unpacked event along with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, and the Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 price (expected)

Tipster Snoopy (@_snoopytech_) tweeted a screenshot of a listing of the Galaxy Buds 2 on August 9. The listing shows the Samsung TWS earphones as seen on Amazon France website, but it appears that the listing has been removed since. The screenshot shared by the tipster shows that the Galaxy Buds 2 are priced at EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 13,100). This corroborates a previous report which also stated that the earphones will be priced at EUR 149.99. Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) also shared that the Galaxy Buds 2 would be priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) in the US.

The listing shared by Snoopy also mentions that the Galaxy Buds 2 would be offered in four colour options — Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. The charging case appears to be White in colour with the interior of the case sporting the colour of the earphones.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 specifications (expected)

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 listing on Amazon shows they feature ANC with two microphones dedicated to detecting ambient noise and block out background sound. The TWS earphones appear to have a total of three microphones and an integrated voice recording unit for high quality calls. The listing also shows that the Galaxy Buds 2 have dynamic two-way speakers.

The listing claims that the Galaxy Buds 2 can provide up to 20 hours of playback time with five hours of playback on a full charge on the earphones. The charging case is said to provide three full charges for the earphones.

Another image of the Amazon listing as reported by Gizmochina also shows the price as well as the colour options available on the Galaxy Buds 2. The listing also shows that the TWS earphones measure 50x50x28mm and weigh 51.5 grams. The report also mentions that the new Galaxy Buds would be compatible with devices running Android 7.0 or higher with 1.5GB of RAM and iOS 10 or higher.

Another tweet by tipster Snoopy on August 6 shows some key specifications of the Galaxy Buds 2. The earphones may provide up to 29 hours of playback time with ANC switched off. The TWS earphones are listed to come with 8MB of RAM and Bluetooth v5.2. Onboard sensors are likely to include accelerometer, proximity sensor, touch pad, ear detection, gyroscope, and magnetic sensor.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Specifications, Amazon
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Cryptocurrency Regulator Says Easing of Restrictions in Japan Must Wait

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Key Specifications, Design Tipped Via Amazon Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. A 1985 Super Mario Bros Game Sells for $2 Million in New Record
  2. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion Teased to Launch in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Teaser Appears Briefly, Revealing Design
  4. Nokia C20 Plus Now in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life
  5. How to Get COVID-19 Vaccination Certificate on WhatsApp
  6. Pegasus Spyware on iPhone Can Now Be Detected With Just One App
  7. Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Fusion India Launch on August 17, Sale via Flipkart
  8. Vivo Y53s With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Realme Book Slim Specifications Tipped Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Battlegrounds Mobile India Bans Over 336,000 Accounts for Cheating, Crosses 48 Million Downloads
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 ‘Note Pack’ Bundle Leaked Ahead of Launch, Tipped to Include S Pen and Charger
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Price, Key Specifications, Design Tipped Via Amazon Listing
  4. Cryptocurrency Regulator Says Easing of Restrictions in Japan Must Wait
  5. Marvel Pays Just $5,000 to Comic Book Writers, Even as MCU Movies Make Billions: Report
  6. Boeing Assessing Launch Dates in August for CST-100 Starliner Space Capsule
  7. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With Triple Rear Cameras Spotted in Hastily Pulled Instagram Teaser
  8. WhatsApp Web, Desktop Getting Photo Editing Tools; Android Beta Gets New Emojis: Report
  9. Poloniex Cryptocurrency Exchange Agrees to Pay $10.4 Million to Settle US SEC Charges
  10. Vi RedX Family Plan With Up to Five Member Connections Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com