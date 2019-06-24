Technology News
RHA T20 Bluetooth Wireless Earphones with Customisable Tuning Filters Launched in India

RHA T20 Wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 19,999 in India.

Updated: 24 June 2019 14:51 IST
RHA T20 Wireless comes with three tuning filters

  • RHA T20 Wireless earphones have MMCX connection
  • It also has a wired cable with MMCX connection in the box
  • RHA T20 Wireless has aptX codec support

RHA has launched a new pair of wireless earphones in India called the T20 Wireless. As the name suggests, these are the wireless counterparts of the RHA T20 earphones. The RHA T20 Wireless are neckband style earphones and have RHA's DualCoil driver. These earphones come with MMCX connection that helps you swap the cables on it. RHA also supplies a 3.5mm wire with MMCX connection in the box which can be used to convert these into wired earphones. The T20 Wireless earphones are on sale currently and available via HeadphoneZone at Rs. 19,999.

The RHA T20 Wireless earphones use 10mm DualCoil drivers and have two independent voice coils that produce a part of the frequency range each. These RHA T20 Wireless earphones have a frequency range of 16Hz - 20,000Hz. If you use the bundled wired connection, these earphones are capable of reproducing 16Hz - 40,000Hz. RHA also ships three pairs of tuning filters which can be used to adjust the sound signature. The bass filters help improve the lower range for rock and hip-hop genres while the treble filters detail upper frequencies.

The Bluetooth neckband is capable of delivering 12 hours of battery life and has an inline remote which can be used to answer calls as well as to summon the digital assistant. It also has support for aptX codec and has an IPX4 rating. The neckband also has NFC functionality that can be used to pair the earphones easily. It has a USB Type-C port for charging.

RHA has bundled three sizes of dual density silicone eartips and two sizes of double flange silicone ear tips. It also has a pair of Comply Foam Tsx400 eartips bundled in the box along with a sports clip and a clothing clip. The T20 Wireless earphones ship with a Neoprene carry pouch that should come in handy to store these earphones.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: RHA, RHA T20 Wireless, Bluetooth earphones
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

