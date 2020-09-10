Technology News
  Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime, IPX4 Rating Launched

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime, IPX4 Rating Launched

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are priced at NPR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,300) in Nepal and there is no information on its availability in India yet.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 10 September 2020 16:00 IST
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime, IPX4 Rating Launched

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Xiaomi Nepal

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones come in two colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones launched in Nepal
  • Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones have Bluetooth 5.0
  • The wireless earphones come with IPX4 rating

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones have been launched in Nepal as Xiaomi's latest neckband-style headphones. Xiaomi shared the announcement on its Nepal Facebook and Twitter accounts. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones boast of specifications such as 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, splash and sweat resistance, and “pro bass.” The neckband-style headphones come in two colour options and have a sleek, minimal design. Xiaomi also offers a neckband-style Bluetooth headphone under its Mi brand as well.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones price

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are priced at NPR 2,099 (roughly Rs. 1,300). The earphones will be available in Black and Blue colour options when these go on sale in Nepal soon. Xiaomi has not shared the exact sale date but has stated that the earphones will be sold via Mi preferred partners, Mi offline stores, and online partners.

A report by GadgetsBeat mentions that the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will go on sale today, September 10.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones specifications, features

Xiaomi has shared the specifications and features for the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones on its Facebook page for Nepal. The neckband-style headphones offer up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge. The earphones support environmental noise cancellation and offer “superior sound with pro bass.”

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones come with IPX4-rated splash and sweat resistance and connect to your Android or iOS device via Bluetooth 5.0. These allow support for voice commands, but the company has not specified how those work. The earbuds have in-ear style tips and the neckband has a relatively flat cable.

The new Redmi headphones have a similar design as the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones that offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity as well. While the Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones have an advertised playtime of eight hours, the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, as mentioned earlier, can last for up to 12 hours. The Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, however, do not have any IP rating.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones price, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones With Up to 12 Hours of Playtime, IPX4 Rating Launched
