Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals

Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals

Xiaomi has introduced Mi routers in the past, but this is the first time the company will introduce Redmi-branded routers as well.

By | Updated: 3 December 2019 14:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lu Weibing

edmi AC2100 router has the same model number as the reported Xiaomi Mi gaming router

Highlights
  • Redmi’s router will be rated AC2100
  • Redmi smart speaker will be portable and Bluetooth-enabled
  • Redmi K30 is tipped to sport a dual hole-punch display

Redmi K30 will not be the only new product being launched at Xiaomi's December 10 event. Xiaomi China President Lu Weibing has revealed that the Redmi Smart Speaker will also be launched alongside the smartphone. Additionally, the executive posted that Redmi's first AC2100 Wi-Fi router will be introduced at the event next week as well. Xiaomi has introduced Mi routers in the past, but this is the first time the company will introduce Redmi-branded routers.

Weibing has taken to Weibo to share two teaser posters of the upcoming products set to launch on December 10. The first poster confirms the launch of the Redmi smart speaker. There's a small rectangular red-coloured rounded box outlined in the poster, suggesting the shape of the speaker as well. The Bluetooth speaker should be portable and come with support for Xiaomi's own voice assistance as well.

A separate teaser poster suggests that Xiaomi's Redmi-brand will release a Redmi AC2100 router as well. This router has the same model number as the reported Xiaomi Mi gaming router released in September. What this new Redmi-branded router will entail remains to be seen. This will be the first Redmi-branded router from Xiaomi, and all details shall be revealed on December 10.

As mentioned, both these products will be launched alongside the Redmi K30 next week. The phone is expected to sport a dual hole-punch display and a quad rear camera setup at the back. The phone is expected to launch in 4G and 5G variants, and its key highlights are expected to be the 120Hz refresh rate display and a new 60-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor on board.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 WiFi Router, REdmi K30, Xiaomi, Redmi
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More
From Arijit Singh to Kabir Singh, Spotify Reveals India’s Most-Streamed Songs, Artists, Albums in 2019
Honor Smartphones
Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vodafone Idea Latest Plan Prices See a Hike: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. HDFC Bank Net Banking, Mobile Apps Have Been Down for Over 24 Hours
  3. Jio Plans Could Be 20 Percent Cheaper Than Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Report
  4. Facebook App May Soon Get Dark Mode, Testing Hints
  5. Facebook to Allow Transfer of Photos, Videos to Google, Other Rivals
  6. NASA Finds Vikram Lander on Moon, Releases Images of Impact Site
  7. Samsung Teases Galaxy A-Series (2020) Launch on December 12
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. Redmi K30 Official Poster Reveals Quad Rear Cameras With Ring Design
  10. Vivo V17 India Launch Set for December 9, Company Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. From Arijit Singh to Kabir Singh, Spotify Reveals India’s Most-Streamed Songs, Artists, Albums in 2019
  2. Redmi Smart Speaker, Redmi AC2100 Wi-Fi Router to Launch on December 10, Lu Weibing Reveals
  3. HDFC Bank Net Banking and Mobile Apps Down for Over 24 Hours, Company Blames 'Technical Glitch'
  4. Realme 5s Starts Receiving New Software Update With November Security Patch, Camera Fixes, and More
  5. Mi Max Series Discontinued by Xiaomi, Reveals Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing
  6. Chandraayan-2: How a Chennai Engineer Spotted Vikram Lander Debris When NASA Couldn't
  7. Mi 10 Pro’s Existence Confirmed By Xiaomi Co-Founder Lin Bin
  8. Vivo V17 Confirmed to Launch on December 9, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Teased
  9. Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo S1 Price in India Cut, Revised Pricing Available Both Online and Offline
  10. Jio New Plan Prices to Be Raised Up to 40 Percent, Touted to Offer 300 Percent Additional Benefits
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.