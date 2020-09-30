Technology News
Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7

Xiaomi may unveil one pair of Redmi TWS earbuds and one wired option for the Indian market.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 September 2020 15:07 IST
Redmi-branded audio products are all set to launch in India next week

Redmi-branded audio products are all set to launch in India next week

Highlights
  • Xiaomi has teased features like noise cancellation, heavy bass
  • The launch event is titled ‘Redmi Beat Drop’
  • Recently, blue colour option of the Redmi Earphones were launched

Xiaomi will launch two new audio products in its Redmi line-up on October 7. These will launch in India at 12pm (noon) and the company has hinted at the launch of more than one audio product at the event. The teasers suggest that Xiaomi may be introducing wired and wireless options for the Indian market. At its Smarter Living 2021 event earlier this week, Xiaomi launched a new smart speaker, the Mi Band 5, and the Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart LED Bulb, and a Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser in India.

Redmi India Twitter account has started teasing the arrival of new audio products launch in the country. The company has confirmed that the products will launch on October 7 t 12pm (noon). It has also published a dedicated page teasing the arrival of new products. There seem to be wired and wireless audio products in the offing. The event is titled ‘Redmi Beat Drop', and the audio products are teased to offer features like heavy bass, noise cancellation, voice command support, music controls, and water resistance.

Very little is known about these products as now. Xiaomi has not revealed what the two audio products will be called, or any details on pricing and specifications. Running up to the launch, the company may tease more about these audio products.

Currently, Xiaomi sells the Redmi Earbuds S and the Redmi Earphones in its audio range. Past teasers suggest the brand will be launching two audio products at the event. One seems to be a pair of TWS earbuds, however the other seems to be a wired option.

The company recently introduced a new blue colour variant for the Redmi Earphones as well. With this addition, these earphones are now available in three colour options namely, black, blue, and red for Rs. 399.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi, Redmi Earphones, Redmi earbuds, Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7
