Xiaomi to Launch Two Redmi Audio Products in India on October 7

Xiaomi will launch two new audio products in its Redmi line-up on October 7. These will launch in India at 12pm (noon) and the company has hinted at the launch of more than one audio product at the event. The teasers suggest that Xiaomi may be introducing wired and wireless options for the Indian market. At its Smarter Living 2021 event earlier this week, Xiaomi launched a new smart speaker, the Mi Band 5, and the Mi Watch Revolve, Mi Smart LED Bulb, and a Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser in India.

Redmi India Twitter account has started teasing the arrival of new audio products launch in the country. The company has confirmed that the products will launch on October 7 t 12pm (noon). It has also published a dedicated page teasing the arrival of new products. There seem to be wired and wireless audio products in the offing. The event is titled ‘Redmi Beat Drop', and the audio products are teased to offer features like heavy bass, noise cancellation, voice command support, music controls, and water resistance.

Very little is known about these products as now. Xiaomi has not revealed what the two audio products will be called, or any details on pricing and specifications. Running up to the launch, the company may tease more about these audio products.

Currently, Xiaomi sells the Redmi Earbuds S and the Redmi Earphones in its audio range. Past teasers suggest the brand will be launching two audio products at the event. One seems to be a pair of TWS earbuds, however the other seems to be a wired option.

The company recently introduced a new blue colour variant for the Redmi Earphones as well. With this addition, these earphones are now available in three colour options namely, black, blue, and red for Rs. 399.

