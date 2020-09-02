Technology News
  Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399

Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399

Redmi Earphones will be up for purchase via Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline retail stores.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 2 September 2020 15:58 IST
Redmi Earphones With 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched in India, priced at Rs. 399

Redmi Earphones are offered in three colour options - Red, Black, and Blue

Highlights
  • Redmi Earphones sport an aluminium alloy body
  • Redmi Earphones are priced at Rs. 399
  • Redmi Earphones are said to weigh only 13grams

Redmi Earphones have been launched in India as Xiaomi's latest audio offering. The wired earphones come with a sleek design and an aluminium alloy body. The earphones were launched alongside the Redmi 9A, the company's newest pocket-friendly smartphone offering, at a virtual event. Redmi's audio lineup already has a series of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds on offer, including the Redmi AirDots 2 that were launched in July.

Redmi Earphones price in India, availability

The Redmi Earphones are priced in India at Rs. 399. Customers can choose from three colour options - Red, Black, and Blue. The earphones will be up for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Mi.com, and offline retail stores starting September 7.

Redmi Earphones specifications, features

The Redmi Earphones boast of aluminium alloy sound chamber that houses 10mm dynamic driver. The sound unit driver is claimed by the company to deliver crystal clear vocals, dynamic bass, and refined treble. The main body of the earphones are also made from the same material, adding to the device's premium feel and light weight. The earphones are said to weigh only 13grams.

Ergonomically angled to fit the user's ear canals comfortably, the Redmi Earphones come with mesh anti-earwax silicone earplugs that are designed to prevent any sweat, moisture, or earwax from hampering the sound quality with continued usage.

The wired earphones sport a 1.25m Y-shaped flexible cable. The audio jack is designed in a 90-degree angle to allow easy handling of the connected smartphone or tablet while playing games or watching movies. Redmi Earphones carry a 3.5mm jack for connectivity. The wire also sports a button to pause/play music, receive/end phone calls, or trigger the voice assistant on the phone by long pressing. The earphones also feature an inbuilt HD microphone for calls and audio recordings.

The company also launched the Redmi 9A smartphone today. It is priced at Rs. 6,799 for the 2GB + 32GB storage variant and at Rs. 7,499 for the 3GB + 32GB model in India. Offered in three colours, the Redmi 9A will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on September 4 via Mi.com, Amazon, Mi Home.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Redmi Earphones, Redmi Earphones Price In India, Redmi Earphones Specifications, Redmi Earphones Features, Redmi Earphones Availability, Redmi Earphones Sale, Redmi, Xiaomi
