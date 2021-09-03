Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro were launched in India on Friday, September 3 alongside the Redmi 10 Prime smartphones. The new true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are essentially a rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 that Xiaomi launched in China in February. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro come with dual drivers and feature an IPX4-rated build (for the earbuds) for splash and sweat resistance. The TWS earbuds also come with support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive codec. Other key highlights of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro include quick pairing feature for MIUI phones, minimum latency rate of 86 milliseconds, and up to 30 hours of battery life. Overall, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro compete against the likes of the OnePlus Buds Z and Realme Buds Air 2.

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India, availability

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999). The earbuds come in Blue, Pink, and White colours and will be available for purchase through Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and offline retailers starting 12pm (noon) on September 9.

Earlier this year, Xiaomi brought the Redmi AirDots 3 to China with a price tag of CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,200).

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro specifications, features

The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro come with dual dynamic drivers along with balanced armature and are powered by a Qualcomm QCC3040 SoC. In terms of connectivity, the earbuds feature Bluetooth v5.2 along with aptX Adaptive codec support to deliver low latency and an improved audio output. The TWS earbuds have touch controls for voice calls, controlling music playback, and enabling voice assistant. Further, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro have infrared (IR) sensors to enable in-ear detection that can automatically pause music when the earpieces are removed.

Specifically for users on phones with Xiaomi's MIUI skin, the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro offer quick pairing that brings a pop-up window on the screen by opening the lid of the charging case — similar to how AirPods can be paired with iOS devices.

The earpieces of the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro come with an IPX4 certification for sweat resistance. Each earbud packs a 43mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that is rated to deliver up to seven hours of playback on a full charge. The bundled charging case, on the other hand, has a 600mAh lithium-ion polymer battery that takes the total playback up to 30 hours. The case also comes with a USB Type-C port for charging.