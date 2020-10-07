Redmi Earbuds 2c, Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones Launched in India

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2c were launched at the Xiaomi sub-brand's Redmi Beat Drop event today. Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones have a neckband design for better grip around the shoulders and promise dual-mic environment noise cancellation (ENC). The Redmi Earbuds 2C TWS come with a sleek charging case and support Google Assistant. Both the Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones and Redmi Earbuds 2c offer up to 12 hours of music playback and IPX4 sweat and splash resistance.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones, Redmi Earbuds 2c price in India

The new Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones are priced at Rs. 1,299 in India, however, for a limited period the earphones will be sold at a promotion price of Rs. 999. They have been launched in Black and Blue colour options and sales will begin at 2pm today. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partnered retail outlets.

On the other hand, the Redmi Earbuds 2c are introductorily priced in India at Rs. 1,299. Post the introductory offer, they will be available for Rs. 1499. These come in a single Black colour option and the sales for this product has already begun. The Redmi Earbuds 2c are available through Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Home stores, and other partnered retail outlets.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones features

The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones come with up to 12 hour music playback, thanks to the 120mAh battery. It takes approximately two hours to completely charge via a Micro-USB cable, and the standby time is listed to be roughly 200 hours. The neckband earphones weigh only 21.2 grams and offers 10 metres of operating distance. It comes with Bluetooth v5.0 support for connectivity and is compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows devices.

Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones takes roughly two hours to fully charge

The earphones have 9.2mm dynamic drivers to improve bass and overall sound quality. The Redmi SonicBass Wireless Earphones come with dual-mic ENC for better call quality and support dual pairing multi-point connection for staying connected to two devices at once. The earphones are also IPX4 sweat and splash proof, and have controls on the neckband for play/pause music, on/off, answer/end calls, mute/unmute calls/, turn on voice assistant, and switching between two calls. The earphones support Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and even Siri for voice-based controls.

Redmi Earbuds 2c features

The new Redmi Earbuds 2c come in a compact case with a matte finish. The TWS earbuds offer up to four hour playback on a single charge thanks to the 43mAh battery per earbud, and up to 12 hour playback with the charging case thanks to the 300mAh battery inside. The earbuds take about 1.5 hours to fully charge via a Micro-USB cable, and are listed to offer a standby time of 150 hours. The Redmi Earbuds 2c support Bluetooth v5.0 as well, and offer an operating distance of 10 metres. The earbuds weigh only 4.1 grams per earbud.

Redmi Earbuds 2c supports Bluetooth v5

There is improved DSP ENC offered on the Redmi Earbuds 2c for better call quality. There is one button on the earbuds that offers multiple functionalities like pause-play music, answer/end calls, mute/unmute calls, turn on voice assistant, switching between two calls, and switching between earbud and device. The Redmi Earbud 2c support voice assistance and are compatible with Android and iOS phones. The Redmi Earbuds 2C are also IPX4 sweat and splash proof and have features like auto pairing, and single and dual earbuds switch.

