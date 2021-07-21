Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Redmi Buds 3 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Build Launched as Rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

Redmi Buds 3 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Build Launched as Rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

Redmi Buds 3 Pro come with Transparency mode and Enhance voice mode, along with active noise cancellation.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 21 July 2021 11:14 IST
Redmi Buds 3 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Build Launched as Rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

Redmi Buds 3 Pro are offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 3 Pro are priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500)
  • Redmi Buds 3 Pro feature an Enhance voice mode
  • The TWS earbuds have a battery life of six hours

Redmi Buds 3 Pro have been launched globally as rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro that were unveiled in China back in May. Redmi Buds 3 Pro have the same design and features as the AirDots 3 Pro, neither of which are available in India as of now. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have a compact design and are offered in two colour options. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and can cancel ambient noise by up to 35dB.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro price, availability

Redmi Buds 3 Pro are priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500) and are offered in Glacier Grey and Graphite Black colours. They are available for purchase via AliExpress and there is a promotional offer that brings down the price to $40 (roughly Rs. 3,000). Redmi Buds 3 Pro are not yet available in India and there is no information on a release date either.

In comparison, Redmi AirDots 3 Pro were launched at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400) in Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black colourways.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro specifications, features

Redmi Buds 3 Pro are powered by 9mm composite vibrating diaphragm coil drivers. They have a compact design with touch controls for calls and media. Redmi Buds 3 Pro come with active noise cancellation with three mics and the company claims they can reduce noise by up to 35dB. They offer three modes overall, including ANC, Transparency mode, and Enhance voice mode. Tapping and holding either earbud can help switch between the three modes.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The TWS earbuds can also be connected with two devices at once. They have a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge with ANC turned off, owing to the 35mAh battery in the earbuds. The charging case, that packs a 470mAh battery, takes the battery life up to a total of 28 hours. The case charges via a USB Type-C port at the bottom and has a pairing button at the front. It also supports Qi wireless charging and a 10-minute wired charge can deliver three hours of playtime, as per the company.

The new Redmi Buds 3 Pro also come with wear detection that pauses whatever you are listening to when either earbud is removed. The TWS earbuds have IPX4 water resistance as well as an inbuilt find feature that can locate the earbuds within range of Bluetooth connectivity.

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Buds 3 Pro, Redmi Buds 3 Pro Price, Redmi Buds 3 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi, Redmi AirDots 3 Pro
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
YouTube Launches ‘Super Thanks’ Money-Making Feature to Attract Creators
Netflix’s Gaming Push Begins on Mobile, Will Be a ‘Core Part of Its Subscription Offering’

Related Stories

Redmi Buds 3 Pro With Active Noise Cancellation, IPX4 Build Launched as Rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Want to Check if Pegasus Spyware Targeted Your Phone? Use This Tool
  2. OnePlus Nord 2 India Pricing Allegedly Leaked, Could Start at Rs. 31,999
  3. Researchers Set Internet Speed Record in Long Distance Data Transmission
  4. Mobile Internet Download Speeds Grew 47 Percent in India in a Year: Ookla
  5. Hyderabad-Based Engineer Arrested for Pirating OTT Content: Report
  6. Watch: Steamroller Destroys Bitcoin Mining Rigs Worth Crores in Malaysia
  7. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video
  8. YouTube Acquires Indian App simsim, to Bring Shopping Features to Videos
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Join an Ongoing Group Call
  10. OnePlus Nord 2 Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead of India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Testing Collab Feature to Let Users Co-Author Content : Here Is How You Can Use It
  2. Bitcoin Whale Wallets Dormant Since December 2018 Suddenly Add BTC Worth Rs. 62,789 Crores: All the Details
  3. Google to Release a Fix for Chrome OS Update That Caused Users to Lock Out of Their Chromebooks
  4. Xbox Game Pass July 2021 Games: Raji An Ancient Epic, Flight Simulator, The Ascent, More
  5. TweetDeck Getting Major Design Overhaul, Twitter Rolling Out Preview to Limited Accounts First
  6. Realme GT Master Explorer Edition, Master Edition With Qualcomm SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. PlayStation Summer Sale: Returnal, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, and More for PS4 and PS5
  8. iPad mini 6 Specifications Tipped, Said to Have A15 Processor, Magnetic Smart Connector
  9. Cryptocurrency Firm FTX Trading's Valuation Rises to $18 Billion After $900-Million Investment
  10. Ethereum Whale Account Transacts 100,000 ETH Coins Amid Price Dip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com