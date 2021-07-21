Redmi Buds 3 Pro have been launched globally as rebadged Redmi AirDots 3 Pro that were unveiled in China back in May. Redmi Buds 3 Pro have the same design and features as the AirDots 3 Pro, neither of which are available in India as of now. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have a compact design and are offered in two colour options. They come with active noise cancellation (ANC) and can cancel ambient noise by up to 35dB.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro price, availability

Redmi Buds 3 Pro are priced at $59.99 (roughly Rs. 4,500) and are offered in Glacier Grey and Graphite Black colours. They are available for purchase via AliExpress and there is a promotional offer that brings down the price to $40 (roughly Rs. 3,000). Redmi Buds 3 Pro are not yet available in India and there is no information on a release date either.

In comparison, Redmi AirDots 3 Pro were launched at CNY 299 (roughly Rs. 3,400) in Ice Crystal Ash and Obsidian Black colourways.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro specifications, features

Redmi Buds 3 Pro are powered by 9mm composite vibrating diaphragm coil drivers. They have a compact design with touch controls for calls and media. Redmi Buds 3 Pro come with active noise cancellation with three mics and the company claims they can reduce noise by up to 35dB. They offer three modes overall, including ANC, Transparency mode, and Enhance voice mode. Tapping and holding either earbud can help switch between the three modes.

Redmi Buds 3 Pro support Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and are compatible with both Android and iOS platforms. The TWS earbuds can also be connected with two devices at once. They have a battery life of up to six hours on a single charge with ANC turned off, owing to the 35mAh battery in the earbuds. The charging case, that packs a 470mAh battery, takes the battery life up to a total of 28 hours. The case charges via a USB Type-C port at the bottom and has a pairing button at the front. It also supports Qi wireless charging and a 10-minute wired charge can deliver three hours of playtime, as per the company.

The new Redmi Buds 3 Pro also come with wear detection that pauses whatever you are listening to when either earbud is removed. The TWS earbuds have IPX4 water resistance as well as an inbuilt find feature that can locate the earbuds within range of Bluetooth connectivity.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.