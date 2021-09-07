Technology News
loading
Redmi Buds 3 With AirPods-Like Design, Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched

Redmi Buds 3 will be available at an introductory pricing of CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,800) under a crowdfunding campaign.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 September 2021 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Redmi Buds 3 come with touch controls

Highlights
  • Redmi Buds 3 will be available in China from September 8
  • The TWS earbuds are powered by Qualcomm QC3040 SoC
  • Redmi Buds 3 come with Qualcomm's cVc noise reduction technology

Redmi Buds 3 have been launched as Xiaomi's latest true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds under the Redmi brand. The earbuds come with an AirPods-like semi in-ear design and are claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life. Redmi Buds 3 are powered by a Qualcomm processor that carries clear voice capture (cVc) noise cancellation technology to cut ambient sounds and reduce echo during voice calls. Similar to other TWS earbuds, Redmi Buds 3 also come with touch controls.

Redmi Buds 3 price

Redmi Buds 3 price has been set at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300), though the earbuds are initially going on sale under a crowdfunding campaign at an introductory price tag of CNY 159 (roughly Rs. 1,800). The crowdfunding will go live in China starting Wednesday, September 8. However, details about the global availability and pricing of Redmi Buds 3 are yet to be announced.

Redmi Buds 3 specifications

The new Redmi Buds 3 come with 12mm large-size drivers that are backed by Qualcomm QC3040 SoC. The earbuds also include support for Qualcomm's aptX Adaptive audio decoding technology that is touted to bring a high-definition sound experience via Bluetooth. Xiaomi also claims that Redmi Buds 3 deliver a latency rate of as low as 95 milliseconds when paired with its flagship devices including Redmi K40 Pro.

redmi buds 3 features image weibo Redmi Buds 3

Redmi Buds 3 feature 12mm large-size drivers
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Redmi Buds 3 have touch controls that allows users to play music, change tracks, and answer calls by tapping the back of the earbuds. There is also one-step quick pairing using a pop-up window specifically on phones running on MIUI 12 and later.

They carry two microphones on each earbud that work along with Qualcomm's cVc technology to offer a noise reduction experience for voice calls.

Each earbud of Redmi Buds 3 is rated to deliver up to five hours of playback time on a single charge, while the bundled charging case is capable of extending the battery life by up to 20 hours. The earbuds are also claimed to have quick charge support that enables 1.5 hours of playback time in 10 minutes of charging.

The earbuds weigh 4.5 grams each, making them a lightweight option. Furthermore, you'll get an ergonomic design that is claimed to offer a comfortable wearing experience.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
