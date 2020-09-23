Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Xiaomi Teases New Redmi Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India

Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India

Redmi Beat Drop event teaser shows a pair of earphones that seem to have a stem design like Apple AirPods.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 September 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India

Upcoming Redmi audio products include a pair of TWS earphones

Highlights
  • Redmi Beat Drop event in India teased by Xiaomi
  • There seem to be two different earphones
  • Redmi Beat Drop event will take place on September 30

Redmi has teased two new audio products that the Xiaomi sub-brand will unveil on September 30 as part of its ‘Beat Drop' event. The teaser was shared by Redmi India on Twitter. The tweet contains a short clip that reveals there will be two products that are seemingly two different styles of true wireless (TWS) earphones, one with a stem design and the other without. The Redmi Beat Drop event will take place on September 30 and a dedicated page on the official website has been set up for the same as well. It is also possible that one of the two audio products in the teaser is wired.

 

 

As per the tweet by Redmi India, the brand will be launching two audio products at an event called Redmi Beat Drop on September 30. The teaser shows wireless earphones that clearly seem to be TWS earphones. These are shown in a black colour option that may be one of the multiple colour choices at launch. The other audio product is a little confusing. It could either be TWS-style earphones with a stem design or wired earphones, the latter because its shape is sort of similar to the Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones and the Mi Earphones. This one has black buds with a blue silicone tip.

The brand has not shared what the two audio products will be called, or any details on pricing and specifications. However, we won't have to wait long to get more information about the same.

In a separate tweet, the brand introduced a new colour variant, blue, for the Redmi Earphones. These are now available in three colour options namely, black, blue, and red for Rs. 399. The Redmi Earphones with the new colour option can be purchased from the official website.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Beat Drop, Xiaomi, Redmi Beat Drop TWS
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content
Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 5 Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. Apple Store Online Launched in India With Trade-Ins and More
  3. Vivo Watch With Up to 18 Days Battery Life, Blood Oxygen Sensor Launched
  4. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Moto E7 Plus Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. JBL Tune 225TWS True Wireless Earphones Review
  7. Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Moto E7 Plus First Impressions
  9. Nokia 3.4, Nokia 2.4 Debut as Latest Android Phones by HMD Global
  10. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells Launched by Zynga on Mobile Platforms
  2. Is Netflix Permitted to Violate an Individual's Fundamental Rights? Mehul Choksi Asks Delhi High Court
  3. Itel IEB-32 Bluetooth Headset, IPP-51 10,000mAh Power Bank Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Teases New Redmi-Branded Audio Products, Launching on September 30 in India
  5. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Agree on Deal With Advertisers on Steps to Curb Harmful Content
  6. Zoom for Android Now Supports Virtual Backgrounds, Adds Several More New Features
  7. Supreme Court Directs Delhi Assembly Panel to Withhold Coercive Action Against Facebook Until October 15
  8. Lenovo ThinkBook Plus With E-Ink Cover Display, 10th-Gen Intel Core Processors Launched in India
  9. Airtel Onboards Cloud Communications Firm Waybeo to Its Startup Accelerator Programme
  10. Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Go on Sale via Apple Store Online in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com