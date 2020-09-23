Redmi has teased two new audio products that the Xiaomi sub-brand will unveil on September 30 as part of its ‘Beat Drop' event. The teaser was shared by Redmi India on Twitter. The tweet contains a short clip that reveals there will be two products that are seemingly two different styles of true wireless (TWS) earphones, one with a stem design and the other without. The Redmi Beat Drop event will take place on September 30 and a dedicated page on the official website has been set up for the same as well. It is also possible that one of the two audio products in the teaser is wired.

📢 Here's your 1st look at #RedmiBeatDrop, the latest #Audio property from #Redmi, named by Mi Fans! 😍



🎚️ Turn up the volume & gear up to groove!



🔥 Exciting #Audio products

🎙️ Beat-dropping announcements & more!



👉 Get notified: https://t.co/LIZGNQ1vNX



👀 More clues here 👇 pic.twitter.com/M3WeI5Kgl4 — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) September 23, 2020

As per the tweet by Redmi India, the brand will be launching two audio products at an event called Redmi Beat Drop on September 30. The teaser shows wireless earphones that clearly seem to be TWS earphones. These are shown in a black colour option that may be one of the multiple colour choices at launch. The other audio product is a little confusing. It could either be TWS-style earphones with a stem design or wired earphones, the latter because its shape is sort of similar to the Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones and the Mi Earphones. This one has black buds with a blue silicone tip.

The brand has not shared what the two audio products will be called, or any details on pricing and specifications. However, we won't have to wait long to get more information about the same.

In a separate tweet, the brand introduced a new colour variant, blue, for the Redmi Earphones. These are now available in three colour options namely, black, blue, and red for Rs. 399. The Redmi Earphones with the new colour option can be purchased from the official website.

