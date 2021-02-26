Technology News
  • Redmi AirDots 3 TWS Earphones With 7 Hour Battery Life, aptX Adaptive Support Launched

Redmi AirDots 3 TWS Earphones With 7-Hour Battery Life, aptX Adaptive Support Launched

Redmi AirDots 3 come with a USB Type-C charging case that has a 600mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 26 February 2021 12:05 IST
Redmi AirDots 3 are offered in three colours

Highlights
  • Redmi AirDots 3 come with Bluetooth 5.2
  • They offer a total battery life of 30 hours with the charging case
  • Redmi AirDots 3 feature touch controls

Redmi AirDots 3 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have launched in China alongside the Redmi K40 series. They have a non-stem design and are offered in three colour options. Redmi AirDots 3 succeed the Redmi AirDots 2 that were launched in July last year. The new TWS earphones come with water resistance and touch controls and Xiaomi claims they can deliver seven hours of non-stop music playback. The compact charging case has an LED indicator at the front that indicates battery status.

Redmi AirDots 3 price, availability

Redmi AirDots 3 are priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) and are offered in Magnolia White, Pink, and Starry Blue colour options. The TWS earphones are currently up for pre-booking and will be available for purchase in China starting March 4. As of now, there is no information on international availability for Redmi AirDots 3.

Redmi AirDots 3 specifications, features

Redmi AirDots 3 TWS earphones are powered by Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. They support aptX Adaptive codec for improved sound and low latency while playing games. The earphones have wearing detection, smart connectivity, and touch controls. You can answer or reject calls, control music, and activate voice assistant using touch commands on Redmi AirDots 3.

In terms of battery life, Redmi AirDots 3 have a 43mAh battery in the earbuds and a 600mAh battery in the charging case. Xiaomi claims the TWS earphones can deliver seven hours of playtime on a single charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case. The earbuds take 1.5 hours to charge fully while the case takes about three hours and uses a USB Type-C port. Redmi AirDots 3 come with IPX4 water resistance and weigh 4.6 grams each with a total weight of 51 grams with the charging case.

There is an LED indicator at the front of the case for battery status. There is also a one-click connection button on the case that can also be used to reset the earbuds.

Is Mi 10i a OnePlus Nord killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vineet Washington
