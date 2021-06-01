Technology News
Redmi AirDots 3 Pro Could Be Rebranded as Poco Pop Buds or Redmi Buds 3 Pro in Global Markets

Poco Pop Buds are expected to come in with features similar to Redmi AirDots 3 Pro.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 1 June 2021 16:54 IST
Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro are expected to come in with features similar to Redmi AirDots 3 Pro

Highlights
  • Poco Pop Buds, Redmi Buds 3 Pro are listed under same model number
  • Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are powered by 9mm moving coil drivers
  • They are compatible with Android and iOS platforms

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that were launched last week in China, could be rebranded as Poco Pop Buds or Redmi Buds 3 Pro in other markets — as per Bluetooth SIG listings. Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro are expected to have features similar to the AirDots 3 Pro. Poco's first TWS earbuds — Poco Pop Buds — were announced last year without a release date. Poco or Redmi are yet to officially announce a launch date for Poco Pop Buds and Bud 3 Pro.

Poco had announced its entry into the TWS market with Poco Pop Buds in May 2020. A pair of TWS earbuds with the same name has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website by tipster Yash (@i_hsay). Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro are listed under the model number TWSEJ01ZM — the same model number under which Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is listed.

Poco Pop Buds, Redmi Buds 3 Pro specifications (expected)

Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro are expected to come in with features similar to Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, since both the products carry the same model number on the listing. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro come in two colour options and have active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds also carry an ultra-low latency listening mode and the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are powered by 9mm moving coil drivers and come with four adjustable sound effects. They are compatible with Android and iOS platforms with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.

Further reading: Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, Poco Pop Buds, Redmi Buds 3 Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in ...More
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Design Teased, Key Specifications Surface Online via Amazon Quiz

