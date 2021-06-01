Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, the true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that were launched last week in China, could be rebranded as Poco Pop Buds or Redmi Buds 3 Pro in other markets — as per Bluetooth SIG listings. Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro are expected to have features similar to the AirDots 3 Pro. Poco's first TWS earbuds — Poco Pop Buds — were announced last year without a release date. Poco or Redmi are yet to officially announce a launch date for Poco Pop Buds and Bud 3 Pro.

Poco had announced its entry into the TWS market with Poco Pop Buds in May 2020. A pair of TWS earbuds with the same name has now been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website by tipster Yash (@i_hsay). Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro are listed under the model number TWSEJ01ZM — the same model number under which Redmi AirDots 3 Pro is listed.

Poco Pop Buds, Redmi Buds 3 Pro specifications (expected)

Poco Pop Buds and Redmi Buds 3 Pro are expected to come in with features similar to Redmi AirDots 3 Pro, since both the products carry the same model number on the listing. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro come in two colour options and have active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds also carry an ultra-low latency listening mode and the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously.

Redmi AirDots 3 Pro are powered by 9mm moving coil drivers and come with four adjustable sound effects. They are compatible with Android and iOS platforms with Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity.