Redmi AirDots 2 true wireless earphones have been launched in China through a crowdfunding campaign. They are the successors to the Redmi AirDots and the Redmi AirDots S. The AirDots 2 by Redmi boast of 12 hours of battery life and Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. It has one-key control for various tasks like controlling media, taking calls, activating voice assistant, and more. They are lightweight and come in a single black colour variant. The charging case is also compact and uses Micro-USB for charging.

Redmi AirDots 2 price

The Redmi AirDots 2 are priced at CNY 79 (roughly Rs. 850) as crowdfunding starts from July 20. It will end on July 29 after which the true wireless earphones will be priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,000). They come in a single black colour. As of now, the Redmi AirDots 2 are only available in China and there in no information on international availability.

Redmi AirDots 2 specifications and features

The Redmi AirDots 2 are powered by 7.2mm drivers and come with DSP digital noise reduction technology. The have a one-key control for multiple tasks. It can be used to control music playing on the connected device, accept and reject calls, and activate voice assistant by double tapping the button. They weigh just 4.1 grams and Xiaomi claims they can deliver 4 hours of battery life on a single charge with the 43mAh battery.

With the charging case, the Redmi AirDots 2 have a claimed battery life of 12 hours with its 300mAh battery. The case uses a Micro-USB port for charging. The earbuds themselves take about 1.5 hours to charge completely while the case takes about 2 hours.

There are 3 different sizes of eartips including in the box for the best fit. For connectivity, the Redmi AirDots 2 use Bluetooth v5.0 which the company claims offers two times faster data transfer speeds compared to Bluetooth v4.2. In terms of aesthetics, they follow the same design language as their predecessor. The charging case has the Redmi branding on top.

