Realme Watch 2 series of smartwatches, Buds Wireless 2 series of neckband-style wireless earphones, and Buds Q2 Neo true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India, with prices starting at Rs. 1,499. The new ecosystem of products from Realme are the successors to existing product lines from the company, updating its range going into the second half of 2021. The new products from Realme go on sale from 26 July, and will be available to buy via Realme.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and local stores, depending on the products.

Realme Watch 2 Series, Buds Wireless 2 Series, Buds Q2 Neo price, availability

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is the most expensive product in the range, and is priced at Rs. 4,999. The smartwatch goes on sale on 26 July, and will be available to buy on Realme.com and Amazon, apart from select local stores. The Realme Watch 2 is priced at Rs 3,499, going on sale on 26 July on Realme.com, Flipkart, and local stores. The smartwatch will be available at an early bird price of Rs. 2,999 initially, for buyers purchasing on Flipkart.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 is priced at Rs. 2,299, and will go on sale on 26 July on Realme.com, Amazon, and select local stores. The earphones will be available at an early bird price of Rs. 1,999 initially, only for buyers on Flipkart. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is priced at Rs. 1,499, and will go on sale on Realme.com, Amazon, and select local stores. An early bird price of Rs. 1,399 will apply for buyers on Amazon.

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo is priced at Rs. 1,599, and will go on sale on 29 July on Realme.com, Flipkart, and select local stores. The true wireless earphones will be available at an early bird price of Rs. 1,299 on Flipkart initially.

Realme Watch 2 Series specifications, features

Among the new launches from Realme is the Watch 2 Series, consisting of Realme Watch 2 and Realme Watch 2 Pro. Like the Realme Watch that was launched in 2020, Realme Watch 2 Pro features a square screen but with an improved design and feature set. The 1.75-inch (320x385 pixels) colour touch screen now takes up more of the front with a higher screen-to-body ratio. Other key improvements include new watch faces, more sport modes for precise activity tracking, and the addition of GPS location tracking on the Pro model.

Realme Watch 2 also features a square dial, but with a smaller 1.4-inch (320x320 pixels) display. The wearable also comes with 90 sports modes, including basketball, boxing, dancing, golf, hiking, indoor cycling, outdoor running, table tennis, and yoga, among others.

Other features include Hydration Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Camera Control, and Mediation Assistant. There is also heart rate and SpO2 tracking, Bluetooth v5, IP68 dust and water resistance, sleep tracking, and a claimed battery life of 12 days for Realme Watch 2 and 14 days per charge for Realme Watch 2 Pro. The Realme Watch 2 series uses the Realme Link app to connect to supported smartphones on iOS and Android that allows for both customisation and the ability to receive notifications and data synchronisation with the paired smartphone.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Series specifications, features

Realme Buds Wireless 2 are successors to Realme Buds Wireless Pro that were launched in late 2020. Like its predecessor, the Buds Wireless 2 have active noise cancellation and support for the LDAC advanced Bluetooth codec that promises better sound quality, particularly with high-resolution audio tracks. The AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs are also supported.

The neckband-style wireless earphones also have 13.6mm dynamic drivers, up to 22 hours of battery life per charge with fast charging support, and 88ms low-latency mode. There is also IPX5 water resistance on the headset.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are similar to the Buds Wireless 2, but with fewer features and a more affordable price. They come with 11.2mm dynamic drivers and offer up to 17 hours of battery life. There is fast charging, with a 10-minute charge offering 120 minutes of playback as per Realme, and the earphones claim to fully charge in two hours using the USB Type-C charging port.

The neckband-style earphones don't have ANC, but support environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that picks up necessary sound and cancels out background noise. The earphones are also IPX4 certified for water resistance, and support 88ms low-latency listening. Both products in the Realme Buds Wireless 2 range work with the Realme Link app on iOS and Android, that can be used to control settings and customisations for the headsets.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo specifications, features

Realme Buds Q2 Neo have in-ear design, with 10mm dynamic drivers similar to Realme Buds Q2. The key difference between the Buds Q2 Neo and the Rs. 2,499 Buds Q2 is that the more affordable Neo model does not have active noise cancellation, instead relying on environmental noise cancellation for better microphone performance on calls. There is also a gaming mode with 88ms low-latency, and support for the Realme Link app to customise settings and preferences for the earphones.