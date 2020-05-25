Technology News
Realme Soundbar Teased, Five Speaker System Could Launch in India Soon

Realme has teased its Soundbar at a recent event.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 25 May 2020 18:12 IST
Realme Soundbar aka Realme 100w Soundbar has a separate subwoofer unit.

Highlights
  • Realme has teased an upcoming soundbar recently
  • The Realme Soundbar has an output of 100W
  • The Realme Soundbar is a five speaker sound system

Realme could have a new soundbar coming soon. It recently had its LeapToNext launch event in which Realme launched a couple of new products. Interestingly, none of the products launched were smartphones, and Realme surprised everyone by launching the Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and the Realme SmartTV. These categories are new for Realme, which has been primarily present in the smartphone space. By diversifying into different segments, it looks like it is taking the same path as competitor Xiaomi. The company teased one other product after the launch event, the 100W Realme Soundbar.

Realme took to Twitter to tease an upcoming product from a different category, the Realme Soundbar aka Realme 100W Soundbar. Realme also teased this product during its livestream event, but did not reveal much about the upcoming product. The Realme Soundbar is a 100W sound system with 4 speakers and a subwoofer.

In the tweet, the company has put out a photo of the actual product as well which hints that the four speakers will be a part of the soundbar itself while the subwoofer is a separate unit. The company hasn't mentioned any specifications with respect to the speakers or the subwoofer at this point. Realme could also offer the Realme Soundbar aka Realme 100W Soundbar along with the newly launched Realme Smart TV as a package deal of sorts.

The Mi soundbar could be a competitor to the Realme Soundbar, but it does not have a separate subwoofer unit like the Realme. Xiaomi's Mi Soundbar has two tweeters, two woofer drivers and four passive radiators all of which are packed into the slim soundbar itself. The Mi Soundbar has support for Bluetooth and we are expecting the same from the Realme Soundbar as well.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Soundbar, Realme 100W Soundbar
