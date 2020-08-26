Technology News
loading

Realme Earbuds Patent Suggests Design Similar to AirPods Pro: Report

The earbuds are rumoured to be called Realme Buds Air Pro TWS.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 26 August 2020 19:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Earbuds Patent Suggests Design Similar to AirPods Pro: Report

Realme's patent also includes another set of TWS earbuds that look like recently launched Realme Buds Q

Highlights
  • Realme reportedly filed a patent for new TWS earbuds
  • The patent shows that the earbuds with a design similar to AirPods Pro
  • The earbuds could have noise cancellation qualities

Realme has filed a patent for a new pair of truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds that could be the Realme Buds Air Pro TWS earbuds, as per an online report. 91mobiles discovered that the company has filed for the patent at the State Intellectual Property Office of the People's Republic of China. The earbuds seem to have an AirPods Pro-like design, with its in-ear design with rubber ear-tips. Realme is yet to say anything about a new pair of TWS earbuds.

According to the details of the patent accessed by 91mobiles, the earbuds rumoured to be the Realme Buds Air Pro TWS have a microphone on the stem that could be to block environmental noise and for better call reception. As mentioned, these earbuds reportedly have rubber ear-tips that could allow noise cancellation and be a better in-ear fit.

earbuds realme 91mobiles earbuds_realme_91mobiles

Photo Credit: 91mobiles

Realme Buds Air and Realme Buds Air Neo have a sizeable stem design, similar to Apple AirPods. These earbuds, however, look like could be a premium product to take on Apple's AirPods Pro. The patent doesn't have the name of the product, says the report, but it is likely that these are the Realme Buds Air Pro that are expected to be launched soon.

The patent also includes another set of TWS earbuds, as per the report, that have a pod-shaped design and an angular ear tip for a better fit. These look similar to the recently launched Realme Buds Q,and it is possible that they could adopt some of the features from them, and be launched as a budget offering.

Realme has not announced whether or not these designs will be launched anytime soon.
Realme Buds Classic earbuds are Realme's most recently released earbuds that were unveiled in India last week. The earbuds are priced at Rs. 399, and are available in black and white. These have a half in-ear design with non-isolating fit that will let users be aware of their surroundings even while using the earbuds.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Air Pro, TWS earbuds, Apple AirPod Pro
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Posts Revenue Growth in Pandemic-Hit Second Quarter

Related Stories

Realme Earbuds Patent Suggests Design Similar to AirPods Pro: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Subscribers May Have to Pay Rs. 100 per 1GB Data
  2. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Debut With Flip Camera, 30W Charging
  3. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  4. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
  5. OnePlus Bringing Floating Window Option to Gaming Mode on OxygenOS
  6. Christopher Nolan Is Making a Mistake With Tenet
  7. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  8. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces on the Web With Pricing Details
  9. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  10. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Earbuds Patent Suggests Design Similar to AirPods Pro: Report
  2. Xiaomi Posts Revenue Growth in Pandemic-Hit Second Quarter
  3. Samsung Galaxy A12 to Launch With 64GB Storage Variant as Well as 32GB: Report
  4. Google Play Found to Have 23 ‘Fleeceware’ Apps Luring Customers Into Paying Exorbitant Subscription: Sophos
  5. Samsung Galaxy M31s to Be Available Once Again on Amazon.in, Samsung Shop From Thursday: Price in India, Specifications
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Lite With Helio P95 SoC, Oppo CPH2135 With Snapdragon 460 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Amazon Faces New Antitrust Challenge From Indian Online Sellers, Legal Documents Show
  8. Tenda AC21 Dual-Band Gigabit Wi-Fi Router Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 7,999
  9. Huawei, ZTE Patent Appeals Dismissed by UK Supreme Court
  10. Uber Launches 24x7 Auto Rentals in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com