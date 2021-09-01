Realme Dizo GoPods and Realme Dizo GoPods Neo have been launched in India as rebranded Realme Buds Air 2 and Realme Buds Q2, respectively. They are both true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and while Realme Dizo GoPods have a stem-style design, the Dizo GoPods Neo are the more compact option. Both Realme Dizo GoPods and Realme Dizo GoPods Neo support active noise cancellation (ANC). They are also IPX5 water resistant and boast of low latency gaming.

Realme Dizo GoPods, Realme Dizo GoPods Neo price in India

Realme Dizo GoPods are priced at Rs. 3,299 and are offered in Creme White and Smokey Grey colours. They will go on sale via Flipkart starting September 6 at 12pm (noon) at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. Realme Dizo GoPods Neo are priced at Rs. 2,499 and are offered in Aurora and Deep Blue colours. They will go on sale via Flipkart starting September 10 at 12pm (noon) for an introductory price of Rs. 2,299. The introductory price for both headphones will be valid for the first sale only.

In comparison, Realme Buds Air 2 are available for the same price of Rs. 3,299 and Realme Buds Q2 are also available at Rs. 2,499.

Realme Dizo GoPods specifications, features

Realme Dizo GoPods feature ANC and the company says it can reduce external noise by up to 25dB. They are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers and have a transparency mode for hear-through as well. There is also a super low-latency mode with a claimed response delay of 88ms. Realme Dizo GoPods can be used with the Realme Link app that lets you customise some of the functions, update firmware, and more.

The charging case of Realme Dizo GoPods has a USB Type-C port with support for fast charging. The company says that a 10-minute charge can deliver up to 120 minutes of playback. The total battery life is up to 25 hours, with the charging case. The headset is also powered by the Realme R2 chip that promises better connectivity and ANC.

Realme Dizo GoPods Neo specifications, features

Realme Dizo GoPods Neo also offer ANC and have app support through the Realme Link app, with compatibility on both iOS and Android. This allows users to change specific settings and touch controls, turning on the Gaming Mode, or changing the equaliser settings.

The Dizo GoPods Neo have a low-latency mode with a response delay of 88ms, a transparency mode, and dual-microphone noise cancellation for voice calls. They are powered by 10mm dynamic drivers and have a claimed battery life of 28 hours in total with fast charging support through a USB Type-C port on the charging case. For connectivity, the earphones use Bluetooth v5.2, with support for SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs.

