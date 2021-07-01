Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Dizo, a new brand under Realme, has launched its first audio products.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 1 July 2021 17:00 IST
Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones are priced at Rs. 1,599

Highlights
  • Dizo’s new wireless earphones are affordably priced
  • Both headsets are supported by the Realme Link app
  • The GoPods D has 10mm dynamic drivers

Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones and Dizo Wireless neckband earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 1,499 respectively on launch. Dizo is a new brand for ecosystem and audio products under Realme, and has introduced its first products at affordable prices while leaving more premium product ranges to Realme. The new products from Dizo are set to go on sale on Flipkart in July, followed by select offline stores in the coming weeks. Although Dizo has been rolled out as a new brand, the new earphones are still compatible with the Realme Link app, the company confirmed.

Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones, Dizo Wireless neckband earphones price and availability

Dizo has launched the GoPods D at Rs. 1,599 and the Wireless neckband earphones for Rs. 1,499. It has also announced that the new audio products will be available at introductory prices of Rs. 1,399 and Rs. 1,299 respectively. The new products promise the typical brand advantages of a big, established brand like Realme, but at more affordable prices.

The Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones will go on sale on July 14 in two colours (black and white) while the Dizo Wireless neckband earphones will go on sale on July 7, and will be available in four colours - black, blue, green, and orange. Both products will be available on Flipkart initially, but the company has announced that the products will also be available at select offline retailers in the coming weeks.

Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones specifications and features

The Rs. 1,399 Dizo GoPods D true wireless earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers and use Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. In terms of features, there is a low-latency mode with a rated response delay of 110ms, and also environmental noise cancellation for better microphone performance on calls. The earpieces are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Usefully, there are also touch controls on the earpieces, and support for the Realme Link app that allows for basic customisation and controls on a paired smartphone or tablet. Battery life is claimed to be 20 hours in total, with the earpieces providing up to 5 hours of listening per charge. The earphones bear a strong resemblance to the Realme Buds Q2, but there are some notable differences in the design and specifications, particularly the lack of active noise cancellation on the more affordable headset.

dizo wireless main Dizo

Dizo Wireless neckband earphones specifications and features

Slightly more affordably priced than the true wireless earphones, the Rs. 1,299 Dizo Wireless neckband earphones have 11.2mm dynamic drivers, with a claimed battery life of 17 hours per charge. There is 88ms low-latency mode, environmental noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and magnetic linking for the earpieces. The earphones are IPX4 rated for water resistance.

The Realme Link app is supported for these earphones as well, and the neckband has button controls for functions including playback and volume. The Dizo Wireless resembles the Realme Buds Wireless neckband earphones, with a similar set of features too.

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dizo, Realme, Dizo GoPods D, Dizo Wireless, Neckband Earphones, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth, Dizo GoPods D Price in India, Dizo GoPods D Specifications, Dizo GoPods D Features, Dizo Wireless Price in India, Dizo Wireless Specifications, Earphones, Dizo Wireless Features
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Realme Dizo GoPods D True Wireless Earphones, Dizo Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  5. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Is Testing New Disappearing Images and Videos Feature
  8. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  9. HP Pavilion Aero 13 Is the Lightest Laptop From HP Weighing Under 1kg
  10. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
#Latest Stories
  1. Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store
  2. Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch
  3. This Dental Device May Help Fight Obesity, But Twitter Users Find It Shocking
  4. AI Being Used by South Korea to Detect, Prevent Suicide Attempt on Bridges
  5. Zomato Set to Acquire About 10 Percent Stake in Grofers, CCI Filing Reveals
  6. Israeli Charged in Global Hacker-for-Hire Scheme Wants Plea Deal, Court Filing Shows
  7. Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  8. Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
  9. Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators
  10. Airtel Black Seems to Be Rebranded One Airtel Service With Plans Starting From Rs. 998
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com