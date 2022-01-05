Technology News
  Dizo Buds Z Pro True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Dizo Watch R Launched in India

Dizo Buds Z Pro True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Dizo Watch R Launched in India

Dizo Watch R has a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 5 January 2022 12:44 IST
Dizo Buds Z Pro True Wireless Earphones With ANC, Dizo Watch R Launched in India

Dizo Buds Z Pro comes with app support

Highlights
  • Dizo Watch R has heart rate and SpO2 monitoring
  • Dizo Buds Z Pro headset works with the Realme Link app
  • Both new Dizo products will be available on Flipkart

Dizo Buds Z Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Dizo Watch R smartwatch have been launched in India. The new products from Dizo, a Realme TechLife partner brand, are the latest and most advanced in the company's growing product range focused on affordability and value for money. The Dizo Buds Z Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and app support through the Realme Link app, while the Dizo Watch R has a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display and 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance.

Dizo Buds Z Pro, Dizo Watch R price in India, availability

Priced at Rs. 2,299 for the Dizo Buds Z Pro and Rs. 3,499 for the Dizo Watch R, the new products will be available to buy on Flipkart. Dizo Watch R goes on its first sale on January 11 and Dizo Buds Z Pro on January 13. Dizo's product range in India includes affordable audio products, wearables, feature phones, and personal care products, and borrows heavily from Realme's expertise in design and product development in India.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specifications and features

The first of the two new products launched by Dizo is the Buds Z Pro true wireless earphones. Priced at Rs. 2,299, the Dizo Buds Z Pro come with active noise cancellation, app support through the Realme Link app, a low-latency gaming mode, and a claimed battery life figure of up to 25 hours for the earpieces and charging case combined. The earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers and dual-microphone environmental noise cancellation for improved audio on calls.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro are similar to the Realme Buds Air 2 in terms of design, features, and specifications, but are available at a slightly more affordable price. These come in two colours: dark Blue with light blue accents and Black with orange accents.

Dizo Watch R specifications and features

The Dizo Watch R is the first round-screen smartwatch from the brand in India and has a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display. The smartwatch also has heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, up to 10 days of battery life, and over 150 watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch uses the Dizo app to connect and sync with a smartphone, and has around 110 sports modes for fitness tracking.

Priced at Rs. 3,499, the Dizo Watch R has a metal casing, two physical buttons, and a replaceable rubber strap. The smartwatch is available in three colours — Black, Gold, and Silver.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Dizo, Realme Techlife, Realme, Dizo Watch R, Dizo Watch R Price in India, Dizo Buds Z Pro, Dizo Buds Z Pro Price in India, True Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth, Smartwatch, Earphones, Wireless, Fitness, Realme Link
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
