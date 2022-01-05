Dizo Buds Z Pro true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Dizo Watch R smartwatch have been launched in India. The new products from Dizo, a Realme TechLife partner brand, are the latest and most advanced in the company's growing product range focused on affordability and value for money. The Dizo Buds Z Pro feature active noise cancellation (ANC) and app support through the Realme Link app, while the Dizo Watch R has a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display and 5ATM (50 metres) water resistance.

Dizo Buds Z Pro, Dizo Watch R price in India, availability

Priced at Rs. 2,299 for the Dizo Buds Z Pro and Rs. 3,499 for the Dizo Watch R, the new products will be available to buy on Flipkart. Dizo Watch R goes on its first sale on January 11 and Dizo Buds Z Pro on January 13. Dizo's product range in India includes affordable audio products, wearables, feature phones, and personal care products, and borrows heavily from Realme's expertise in design and product development in India.

Dizo Buds Z Pro specifications and features

The first of the two new products launched by Dizo is the Buds Z Pro true wireless earphones. Priced at Rs. 2,299, the Dizo Buds Z Pro come with active noise cancellation, app support through the Realme Link app, a low-latency gaming mode, and a claimed battery life figure of up to 25 hours for the earpieces and charging case combined. The earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers and dual-microphone environmental noise cancellation for improved audio on calls.

The Dizo Buds Z Pro are similar to the Realme Buds Air 2 in terms of design, features, and specifications, but are available at a slightly more affordable price. These come in two colours: dark Blue with light blue accents and Black with orange accents.

Dizo Watch R specifications and features

The Dizo Watch R is the first round-screen smartwatch from the brand in India and has a 1.3-inch round AMOLED display. The smartwatch also has heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, 5ATM water resistance, up to 10 days of battery life, and over 150 watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch uses the Dizo app to connect and sync with a smartphone, and has around 110 sports modes for fitness tracking.

Priced at Rs. 3,499, the Dizo Watch R has a metal casing, two physical buttons, and a replaceable rubber strap. The smartwatch is available in three colours — Black, Gold, and Silver.