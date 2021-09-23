Realme Dizo Buds Z true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India on Thursday. The TWS earphones from the Realme partner brand Dizo feature 10mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost+ algorithm. They also have environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology that is activated during calls. They come with 88mm super low latency Game Mode that helps in gaming and streaming content. The Realme Dizo Buds Z get total playback time of up to 16 hours. They are also IPX4 rated for water resistance.

Realme Dizo Buds Z price in India, availability

The Realme Dizo Buds Z price in India has been set at Rs. 1,999. However, the TWS earphones will be available for a special price of Rs. 1,299 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2021. The Realme Dizo earphones will be available to purchase during the sale that begins on October 7. They will also be available to buy via select retail stores. The Realme Dizo Buds Z earphones are offered in three colour options — Leaf, Onyx, and Pearl.

Realme Dizo Buds Z specifications

The newly launched Realme Dizo Buds Z TWS earphones feature ENC that is activated during voice calls. As mentioned, they come with 10mm dynamic drivers with Bass Boost+ algorithm. The diaphragm — made with TRU+PEEK polymer composite — is said to "ensure a clear and natural listening experience along with deeper bass."

The TWS earphones feature 88ms super low latency Game Mode. The Realme Dizo Buds Z pack a 43mAh battery in each earbud and the charging case gets a 380mAh battery that gives a total playback time of up to 16 hours. The earbuds can last for up to 4.5 hours on a single charge. Through the USB-Type C port, 10 minutes of charging gives up to 1.5 hours of playback time.

The company claims the TWS headphones feature a 'Natural Light' design, which "bounces among the multiple reflective layers giving it a shine of dazzling colours and an attractive look" when light falls on it. The paint scheme gives the Realme Dizo Buds Z a shining lustre and is said to be thrice as expensive as a standard paint job as it requires six intricate processes and four reflective layers.

The Realme Dizo Buds Z come with Bluetooth v5 connectivity. They feature touch controls on each earbud for calls, media playback, and entering Game Mode. The controls can be further customised via the Realme Link app that is available for Android smartphones. The Dizo Buds Z are also IPX4 rated for water resistance.

The TWS earphones from Realme's Dizo sub-brand measure 29.2x20.4x24.6mm and weigh 3.7 grams each. The Dizo Buds Z's charging case measures 64.6x51.6x26mm and weighs 36 grams.

