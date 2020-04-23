Technology News
Realme Buds Wireless Pro Spotted on Regulator Website, Live Photos Leaked

Realme Buds Wireless Pro live photos suggest that the headphones will carry almost the same design as the Realme Buds Wireless.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2020 11:11 IST
Photo Credit: MYSmartPrice

Realme Buds Wireless Pro live images show a similar neckband-style semi-wireless earphone design

Realme Buds Wireless Pro have been spotted on Taiwanese regulator NCC's website, hinting that the company is working on bringing new wireless earphones to the market. It had launched the Realme Buds Wireless in India last September, and now Realme looks to add a ‘Pro' variant to its headphones portfolio. The Realme Buds Wireless are neckband-style semi-wireless headphones that are IPX4-rated for splash resistance and are claimed to offer 12 hours of playback on a single charge. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro should be an upgraded version of the Realme Buds Wireless, with slightly better features.

The NCC listing was spotted by MySmartPrice, and the Realme Buds Wireless Pro are listed on the site with model number RMA208. The listing offers a few photos of the upcoming ‘Pro' model, and design wise these look quite similar to the Realme Buds Wireless. However, a USB Type-C port is spotted for charging on the Realme Buds Wireless Pro instead of the MicroUSB port on the existing model. There's also a clear groove right next to port indicating that Realme is protecting it with a flap this time. The Realme Buds Wireless' MicroUSB port was kept open, facing downwards on the earphone band.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro main1 Realme Wireless Buds Pro

Realme Wireless Buds Pro live images show a USB Type-C port
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Apart from this, the listing suggests little else about the Realme Buds Wireless Pro. The new model should ideally also improve upon ingress protection and audio quality. While this certification site listing is an indication of the Realme Buds Wireless Pro in the works, it doesn't mean that the launch may happen soon. The Realme Buds Wireless were launched in India at Rs. 1,799, and the Pro model should cost slightly more than that.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro Design, Realme Buds Wireless Pro Features, Realme Buds Wireless, Realme
Google Says State-Backed Hackers Increasing Coronavirus Phishing Attacks
Realme X50m 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
