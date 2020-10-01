Realme Buds Wireless Pro Earphones are expected to launch on October 7, along with a number of new products across Realme's smartphone, television, and wearables categories. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro earphones are a new pair of wireless neckband earphones positioned as a competitor to premium options from brands such as Sony and 1More. Thanks to a teaser on Amazon, some details and specifications of the upcoming Realme Buds Wireless Pro have been revealed. The new wireless neckband earphones come with active noise cancellation, as well as other features and specifications meant to improve sound quality.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro price and availability

Although the price has not been revealed yet, it's likely that the Realme Buds Wireless Pro will be competitively priced, and will go on sale on Amazon. An official teaser page on Amazon for the Realme Buds Wireless Pro suggests that the earphones will go on sale on October 7 at 12:30pm, the same day that Realme will be announcing a new range of products including the Realme 7i and Realme SLED 55-inch 4K TV.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro features and specifications

The key feature on the Realme Buds Wireless Pro is active noise cancellation, with a claimed noise reduction of up to 35dB. The earphones have 13.6mm dynamic drivers, and a claimed battery life of up to 16 hours per charge with ANC on, with support for fast charging. Other features include low-latency mode, Google Fast Pair support, and magnetic auto connect.

For connectivity, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro uses Bluetooth 5, and is Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified. The LDAC Bluetooth codec is supported on the earphones, giving the Realme Buds Wireless Pro support for high-resolution audio streaming with most Android smartphones. More details on features and specifications, and well as pricing, will be unveiled at the launch on October 7.

