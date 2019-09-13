Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India

Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India

Realme Buds Wireless are claimed to offer 12 hours of music playback on a single charge.

By | Updated: 13 September 2019 15:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India

The Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth earphones come in three colour options.

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless earphones carry a price tag of Rs. 1,799
  • They come with magnetic control akin to OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2
  • The 10,000mAh Realme Power Bank offers 18W fast charging support

Realme has launched the 64-megapixel camera-toting Realme XT in India, but that was not the only product the company unveiled today. Realme also lifted the covers from the Realme Power Bank with 10,000mAh capacity. The charging accessory's launch was accompanied by the Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth earphones. The neckband-style wireless headphones by Realme are IPX4-rated for splash resistance and are claimed to offer 12 hours of playback on a single charge. The Realme Buds Wireless also support magnetic control feature, akin to the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 earphones that are priced significantly higher.

Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Power Bank price and availability

Realme Buds Wireless have been priced at Rs. 1,799, and they are now up for grabs from the Realme online store and Amazon. They come in Black, Green, and Red colour options, with the latter flaunting Realme's signature yellow colour accent. As for the Realme Power Bank, it has been priced at Rs. 1,299 and will be available from Realme's official website, Flipkart, and Amazon by the end of September. The charging accessory comes in Grey, Red, and Yellow colour options.

Realme Buds Wireless

Realme claims that the Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth earphones have been tuned by renowned DJ Alan Walker and come equipped with 11.2mm bass boost drivers. The Realme audio offering is touted to provide 12 hours of music playback on a single charge and comes with a 3-button inline control. The company says that the Realme Buds Wireless also support fast charge and can provide 100 minutes playback time with just 10 minutes of charging time. They are also IPX4-rated, which means the Realme Buds Wireless are sweat and splash resistant.

The Realme Buds Wireless rely on Bluetooth 5.0 and are claimed to offer a connectivity range of 10 metres. They also come with magnetic control – thanks to MFP (Magnetic Fast Pair) – which means the Realme Buds Wireless can be turned on / off by just joining or separating the two earbuds, just like the OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2. The company claims to have employed elastic memory metal and skin-friendly silica for making its new wireless earphones.

Realme Power Bank

The Realme Power Bank has 10,000mAh capacity and supports 18W two-way Quick Charge. It offers the versatility of separate USB Type-A and USB Type-C ports with simultaneous dual output, and is claimed to employ 12-layers of circuit protection. The Realme Power Bank is claimed to be capable of charging smartphones as well as laptops.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Wireless, Realme Buds Wireless Price in India, Realme Power Bank, Realme Power Bank Price in India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Google Will Promote Original Reporting With Algorithm Change
Honor Smartphones
Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s First Impressions
  2. Realme Buds Wireless Earphones, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  3. Gionee Smart 'Life' Watch With IPS Touchscreen Launched in India
  4. This Oppo Phone May Offer the Fastest Charging Speed in the World
  5. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Full List of iPhone Prices in India (September 2019)
  7. Oppo A9 2020, A5 2020 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. PUBG Mobile 0.14.5 Update Released: Here Is What's New
  9. New Realme Phone Spotted on TENAA, May Be Realme XT Pro
  10. Vivo S1 6GB + 64GB Model Goes on Sale via Offline Retailers in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Photos Adds Instagram Stories-Like Memories Feature
  2. Lenovo Launches Latest Series of Audio Devices in India
  3. Realme XT 730G With Snapdragon 730G SoC, 64-Megapixel Quad-Camera Setup Unveiled
  4. Ola Bike Service Now Available in 150 Indian Cities as Company Plans Further Expansion
  5. Samsung Rumoured to Be Working on a Feature Similar to Apple's Deep Fusion
  6. Zomato Announces 18 Originals With Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh, Jordindian Duo, More
  7. Facebook Expands Availability of a Tool That Exposes Users to More Local News
  8. Realme Buds Wireless Bluetooth Earphones With Magnetic Control, Realme Power Bank Launched in India
  9. Google Will Promote Original Reporting With Algorithm Change
  10. Google One Adds 'Automatic Phone Backup' for Android Users
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.