  Realme Buds Air Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging by CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme Buds Air Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging by CEO Madhav Sheth

Realme Buds Air can be charged using any Qi-certified wireless charging mat.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 18:33 IST
Realme Buds Air Confirmed to Support Wireless Charging by CEO Madhav Sheth

Photo Credit: Twitter / @realmemobiles

Realme Buds Air will be launched on December 17 in India alongside Realme X2

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging out of the box
  • Buyers won’t have to separately purchase a wireless charging case
  • Realme Buds Air will reportedly be priced at Rs. 4,999 in India

Realme Buds Air will go official on December 17, making their debut as the first truly wireless earbuds from the company. Ahead of their launch, Realme Mobiles CEO, Madhav Sheth has confirmed a major Realme Buds Air feature – support for wireless charging. It is worth noting here that the Realme Buds will support wireless charging out-of-the-box, and can be juiced up using any Qi-certified wireless charging mat out there. The Realme Buds have been confirmed to arrive in a trio of colours that include black, white, and the company's signature yellow shade.

Sheth tweeted earlier today that the Realme Buds Air can be charged using any Qi-standard wireless charger. The accompanying image shows the standard Realme Buds Air charging case in black placed on a wireless charging mat. CMO of Realme India, Francis Wang, also shared an image that gives us a closer look at the design of the Realme Buds Air's charging case.

realme buds air twitter francis wang Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air buyers won't have to separately purchase a wireless charging case
Photo Credit: Twitter / @FrancisRealme

 

The supplied charging case will have a green LED that will serve as an indicator on the front face, and what appears to be a circular button below it. At the bottom, one can see the cutout for what appears to be a USB Type-C port. The Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging out of the box, which means users won't have to separately purchase a wireless charging-compatible case.

News about the Realme Buds Air's wireless charging support leaked online earlier this week, with a descriptive image to go with it. As per a premature online listing, the Realme Buds Air will carry a very competitive price tag of Rs. 4,999. Realme has also teased Google Assistant support for its first truly wireless earbuds and will launch them alongside the Realme X2 at an event on December 17 in India.

