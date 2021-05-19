Technology News
loading
  Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo With Up to 17 Hours of Total Playback, 88ms Latency Launched

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo With Up to 17 Hours of Total Playback, 88ms Latency Launched

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo have 11.2mm bass boost drivers on board.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 May 2021 17:51 IST
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are IPX4 certified for water resistance

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are equipped with ENC noise cancelling
  • Earphones can offer 120 minutes of playback in 10 minutes of charging
  • Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo pair with Realme Link app

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo have been launched in Sri Lanka. The wireless earphones offer up to 17 hours of total playback and have a neckband-style grip for better comfort. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo were teased to launch in Malaysia on May 20. However, ahead of that, the Buds Wireless 2 Neo have gone on sale in Sri Lanka. The earphones have 88ms super low latency for negligible lag while gaming. Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are IPX4 certified for water resistance.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo price, sale

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are priced at LKR 8,279 (roughly Rs. 3,000). The earphones are available for purchase on Daraz.com already. They come in three colour options – Kandi Black, Kandi Blue, and Kandi Green. As mentioned, the earphones will be launched in Malaysia tomorrow.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo features

The Buds Wireless 2 Neo earphones from Realme offer frequency range of 20Hz to 20,000KHz. The driver size is 11.2mm and the earphones claim to offer 17 hours of playback on a single charge. The earphones offer 120 minutes of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge. There is a USB Type-C port on the earphones and the company says that the earphones take about 2 hours to completely charge the device. The weight of the Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo are listed to be just 23.1 grams. The earphones pair with any compatible smartphone through the Realme Link app.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo support environment noise cancellation (ENC) — an algorithm that picks up necessary sound and cancels out background noise. The earphones are also IPX4 certified to keep the earbuds sweatproof during intense gaming sessions. The earphones have magnetic intuitive connection that pairs them to a smartphone as soon as the earbuds are separated.

What is the best phone under Rs. 30,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Further reading: Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Price, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
