Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched

Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched

Realme Buds Q2 come with a dedicated Game Mode for low latency of 88ms.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 April 2021 18:41 IST
Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched

Realme Buds Q2 have 10mm bass boost drivers

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Q2 are up for sale on a Pakistani retail site
  • Realme Buds Q2 comes in Blue and Black colour options
  • There is a unique kaleidoscope-like finish on Realme Buds Q2

Realme Buds Q2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in Pakistan. These succeed the Realme Buds Q that were launched last year and come with a kaleidoscope-like finish to give it a unique design. The earbuds come with up to 20 hours of total playback with the charging case and supports environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. Realme Buds Q feature a dedicated game mode that offers low latency of 88ms, offering seamless connectivity.

Realme Buds Q price, sale

Realme Buds Q2 come at an introductory price of PKR 3,999 (roughly Rs. 1,900). After the discount period is over, the earbuds will be available at PKR 5,999 (roughly Rs. 2,900). It isn't clear until when the introductory period is expected to last. The earbuds are available in Blue and Black colour options. The earbuds are up for grabs via a Pakistani retail site.

Realme Buds Q features

Coming to the features and specifications, Realme Buds Q offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case. Each earbud claims to offer 5 hours of playback. The company claims that 10 minutes of charge offers 120 minutes of playback. Realme Buds Q2 have an in-ear design and integrate 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology.

Realme Buds Q2's Game Mode offers low latency of 88ms, enabling seamless sync between audio and video. The earbuds support touch controls to play or pause music, answer or end calls, and enter or exit gaming mode. As mentioned, the earbuds support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. Realme Buds Q2 have a kaleidoscope-like surface finish to give the earbuds a unique look. The charging case is egg-shaped and has LED indicators to let the user know when the battery is about to die.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Q2, Realme Buds Q2 Price, Realme Buds Q2 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications
Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  2. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  3. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  4. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  6. IIT Madras Startup Makes 3D-Printed House In Chennai
  7. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  8. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  9. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon
  10. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families
  2. Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. IIT Madras Team Develops New Method to Restore Old, Damaged Photos
  5. iPad Pro (2021) Models, 24-Inch iMac Listed to Be Available on May 21 via UK Retail Site
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Update Brings Galaxy S21’s Camera Features, Improvements
  7. IIT Madras Startup Builds ‘India’s First’ 3D Printed House
  8. iPhone 12 Most Popular in Series, Pro Models See ‘Strong Sales’: Tim Cook
  9. Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape
  10. International Space Station Cruises Across the Moon, Caught in Sunlight: Watch the Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com