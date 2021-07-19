Technology News
Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on July 23 With 20 Hours of Playback Time

Realme Buds Q2 Neo will launch alongside Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 19 July 2021 12:31 IST
Realme Buds Q2 Neo TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on July 23 With 20 Hours of Playback Time

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @realmeTechLife

Realme Buds Q2 Neo will launch in Black and Blue colour options with a kaleidoscopic design

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Q2 Neo expected to be rebranded Realme Buds Q2 sold globally
  • The TWS earbuds will feature 10mm dynamic drivers
  • Realme Buds Q2 Neo price is yet to be revealed

Realme Buds Q2 Neo will be launched in India on July 23. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are expected to be rebranded Realme Buds Q2 that are sold in Pakistan. The Realme Buds Q2 sold in India are a rebadged version of the Realme Buds Air 2 launched in April in Pakistan. Realme has also shared some key specifications of the upcoming TWS earbuds along with its launch date. The Realme Buds Q2 Neo will launch alongside Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo at a virtual event on July 23 at 12:30pm IST.

Realme announced the upcoming launch of the Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds through a tweet by Realme TechLife. It mentions the TWS earbuds will launch at 12:30 pm on July 23 via official Realme channels. The tweet links back to a microsite dedicated to the Realme Buds Q2 Neo that reveals some specifications of the upcoming earbuds. The pair will be available in Black and Blue colour options with a kaleidoscopic pattern on the earpieces.

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo, along with the Realme Watch 2 Pro, were earlier teased through a microsite on Amazon.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo specifications

The TWS earbuds, according to the Realme microsite, will have a total of 20 hours of playback including the battery of its charging case. Each charge will give the earbuds 5 hours of playback time. Realme also claims that 10 minutes of charge can give the earbuds a playback time of 120 minutes. The earbuds will feature an in-ear design and have 10mm dynamic drivers that feature PEEK and TPU polymer diaphragm with Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. The TWS earbuds will also feature a Game Mode with low latency of 88ms for a better experience — enabling seamless sync between audio and video while gaming.

The microsite reveals that the TWS earbuds will also include touch controls on the earbuds for music playback, answering or ending calls, and to enter or exit the Game Mode. The Realme Buds Q2 Neo could come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that blocks ambient noises during calls. The upcoming TWS earbuds are expected to rebranded Realme Buds Q2 launched in Pakistan in April.




Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Q2 Neo, Realme Buds Q2 Neo Specifications, Realme Buds Q2, Realme Buds Air 2, TWS
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Zoom to Buy Cloud Software Provider Five9 in $15 Billion Deal
Poco M3 4GB RAM Variant Silently Debuts in India: Price, Specifications


