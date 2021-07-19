Realme Buds Q2 Neo will be launched in India on July 23. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are expected to be rebranded Realme Buds Q2 that are sold in Pakistan. The Realme Buds Q2 sold in India are a rebadged version of the Realme Buds Air 2 launched in April in Pakistan. Realme has also shared some key specifications of the upcoming TWS earbuds along with its launch date. The Realme Buds Q2 Neo will launch alongside Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo at a virtual event on July 23 at 12:30pm IST.

Realme announced the upcoming launch of the Buds Q2 Neo TWS earbuds through a tweet by Realme TechLife. It mentions the TWS earbuds will launch at 12:30 pm on July 23 via official Realme channels. The tweet links back to a microsite dedicated to the Realme Buds Q2 Neo that reveals some specifications of the upcoming earbuds. The pair will be available in Black and Blue colour options with a kaleidoscopic pattern on the earpieces.

Get ready to welcome The Entry Level TWS Earbuds!

Introducing the Quite Clear, Long-Lasting #realmeBudsQ2Neo.



Launching at 12:30 PM, 23rd July on our official channels.

Know more: https://t.co/qaHfWMXvId pic.twitter.com/kDBCL9iIKL — realme TechLife (@realmeTechLife) July 17, 2021

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo, along with the Realme Watch 2 Pro, were earlier teased through a microsite on Amazon.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo specifications

The TWS earbuds, according to the Realme microsite, will have a total of 20 hours of playback including the battery of its charging case. Each charge will give the earbuds 5 hours of playback time. Realme also claims that 10 minutes of charge can give the earbuds a playback time of 120 minutes. The earbuds will feature an in-ear design and have 10mm dynamic drivers that feature PEEK and TPU polymer diaphragm with Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. The TWS earbuds will also feature a Game Mode with low latency of 88ms for a better experience — enabling seamless sync between audio and video while gaming.

The microsite reveals that the TWS earbuds will also include touch controls on the earbuds for music playback, answering or ending calls, and to enter or exit the Game Mode. The Realme Buds Q2 Neo could come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that blocks ambient noises during calls. The upcoming TWS earbuds are expected to rebranded Realme Buds Q2 launched in Pakistan in April.