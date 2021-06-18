Realme Buds Q2 are launching in India on June 24, alongside the Realme Narzo 30 series and the new 32-inch Realme Smart Full-HD TV. The TWS earphones were launched in April in Pakistan and they are all set to launch in the Indian market as well. Realme Buds Q2 comes with up to 20 hours of total playback with the charging case and supports environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for calls. The Realme Buds Q2 features a dedicated game mode that offers low latency of 88ms. Realme also confirms active noise cancellation on the Indian model of Realme Buds Q2.

Realme Buds Q2 India launch details, expected price

Realme has sent out invites for a launch event on June 24, confirming the launch of the arrival of Realme Buds Q2. The teaser image shows that the earbuds may come in a white and blue colour option, which was not a part of the lineup in Pakistan. The teaser also suggests that the TWS earphones may have ANC, something that was not advertised before. The launch event on June 24 will begin at 12.30pm and it will also see the launch of Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Realme 32-inch full-HD Smart TV.

As for price, the Realme Buds Q2 may come in the same range as the Pakistan variant. It debuted at a price of PKR 5,999 (roughly Rs. 2,900).

Realme Buds Q2 features

The recent teaser confirms ANC on the Realme Buds Q2. As for design, the Realme Buds Q2 is similar to the Pakistan model and it is likely to feature similar specifications as well. Realme Buds Q2 have an in-ear design and should likely integrate 10mm dynamic drivers with polymer composite diaphragm and new Bass Boost+ enhancement technology. It is said to offer 20 hours of playback with the charging case. Each earbud claims to offer 5 hours of playback.

Realme Buds Q2 may have a new Game Mode that offers low latency of 88ms, enabling seamless sync between audio and video. The earbuds should support touch controls to play or pause music, answer or end calls, and enter or exit gaming mode.