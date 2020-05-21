Technology News
loading
  Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25

Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds to Launch Along with 7 Realme Products on May 25

Realme Buds Q will be launched along with Realme Buds Air Neo on May 25.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 May 2020 17:33 IST


Photo Credit: Weibo

The announcement about the Realme Buds Q was made on Weibo

Highlights
  • Realme has collaborated with designer Jose Levy for the design
  • Realme Buds Q will come in Black colour option
  • Realme will also launch Realme Buds Air Neo at the event in China

Realme Buds Q are the latest addition to Realme's truly wireless headset portfolio. The earbuds will be unveiled on May 25 in China along with seven other new Realme products that the company previously revealed. For the design of the Realme Buds Q, Realme has collaborated with French designer Jose Levy. Realme is also expected to launch another pair of truly wireless earphones, the Realme Buds Air Neo, at the event on May 25.

The development of the new Realme Buds Q was shared by the company on Weibo. The post also contains the photo of the earbuds in a Black colour option, placed inside a black, pebble-shaped case. The post stated that these TWS earbuds are "inspired by soft and round pebble" (translated). The company, however, did not reveal the specifications or pricing of the TWS earbuds.

Meanwhile, Realme is set to launch seven other products during the event in China on May 25. So far, it has been revealed that the company will introduce a new Realme Smart TV and Realme Watch. The company is also expected to unveil another pair of TWS earphones called, Realme Buds Air Neo during the event. Previously, a report had tipped that the TWS Realme Buds Air Neo will come with Bluetooth v5.0 support, 13mm drivers, and up to 17 hours of battery life. In terms of the design, the Realme Buds Air Neo look similar to the Realme Buds Air earphones that were launched in December 2019. The pricing of the Realme Buds Air Neo were not highlighted.

With the launch of Realme Buds Q, Realme will be hoping to give stiff competitions to Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi. Xiaomi has previously released Mi AirDots and Redmi AirDots S in the Chinese market.

More information about the Realme Buds Q are expected from the company in the coming days.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Buds Q, Realme, TWS Earbuds, Realme Buds Air Neo

