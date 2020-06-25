Realme Buds Q true wireless earbuds have launched in India alongside the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom phones. The earbuds claim to offer up to 20 hours of total playback (with case) and are extremely lightweight. The hearables rest inside a pill-shaped charging case and are offered in three colours. In the true wireless earbuds segment, Realme has so far launched the Realme Buds Air and Realme Buds Air Neo in India. Both the products come with an Apple AirPods-like design. However, the new Realme Buds Q come in an even more compact form, resembling the Galaxy Buds range a little.

Realme Buds Q price in India, sale date

The Realme Buds Q are priced at Rs. 1,999 in India. The earbuds will go on sale in three colour options – Quite Black, Quite Yellow, and Quite White - and offered via Amazon India and Realme.com. The first sale for the earbuds will take place at 12pm (noon) on July 1. The earbuds will also be offered via offline stores in the coming weeks.

To recall, the Realme Buds Q were unveiled in China first last month with a price tag of CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600).

Realme Buds Q features

Realme Buds Q are designed by French artist Jose Levy and they sport a cobble-based design that fit comfortably in the ear. The earbuds weigh just 3.6 grams each and are made of PC + ABS polymer composite material. The whole-body weight, including the charger, is as light as 35.3 grams. A single headphone is even lighter than an A4-size paper.

The true wireless earbuds come with a 40mAh battery, and 400mAh battery in charging case. The company claims that the earbuds offer 4.5 hour of playback on a single charge, and a total of 20 hours of playback with charging case. This is equivalent to watching 8 movies or listening to 400 songs. If the average use is 3-hour per day, the Realme Buds Q only needs to be charged once a week, the company claims.

The earbuds have a large 10mm dynamic boost bass driver for better sound quality, and also uses Realme's Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) solution for further dynamism in bass levels. The Realme Buds Q integrate a R1Q True Wireless chip and offers low latency Gaming Mode for better audio and video sync while playing games. The company says that the latency is reduced by as much as 51 percent and it only takes 119ms to transfer sound from your phone to Realme Buds Q. The earbuds support charging via the Micro-USB port and takes two hours to fully charge buds and two hours to fully charge the charging case. The charging case supports 30W wired charging. It does not support wireless charging.

The earbuds support AAC high quality audio, and intelligent touch controls as well. Double tapping the side will let users answer calls and play or pause music. Triple tapping the earbuds will play the next song, and pressing and holding one side will end the call. Pressing and holding both sides will let users enter Gaming Mode.

The Realme Buds Q are rated IPX4 for water resistance. The charging case is not rated IPX4. Lastly, the earbuds support single-mic noise cancellation and include Bluetooth v5.

