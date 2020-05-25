Technology News
loading

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launched

Realme Buds Q and 30W Dart Power Bank, both are available in China and their India availability is unclear.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 25 May 2020 17:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launched

Realme Buds Q are offered in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Q feature 10mm audio driver
  • Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is offered in two colour options
  • Realme has launched Buds Air Neo and Power Bank 2 in India

Realme Buds Q, the latest truly wireless earbuds by Realme have been unveiled in China at a launch event on Monday. The TWS earbuds are offered in three colour options and are up for pre-booking via Realme China website. Realme claims that the Realme Buds Q offer 20 hours of music playback on a single charge. The company, during the launch event also launched two new power banks - Realme Power Bank 2 and Realme 30W Dart. Realme simultaneously hosted an event in India, where the company launched several new products including Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Air Neo TWS earbuds.

Realme Buds Q price and availability

The price of the newly launched Realme Buds Q has been set at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600) for the Black, White and Yellow colour options. The Black coloured-Buds Q, however, are available for CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,400) for the next 24 hours. The Realme TWS earbuds are available for pre-booking via Realme China site.

For the design of the Realme Buds Q, Realme has collaborated with French designer Jose Levy. The design of these TWS earbuds are "inspired by soft and round pebble" (translated).

At the moment it is unclear whether the new Buds Q will arrive in India. Realme today launched its latest Realme Buds Air Neo in the country for the price of Rs. 2,999.

Realme Buds Q specifications

The Realme Buds Q feature 10mm audio drivers and the TWS earbuds offer a music playback of 20 hours on a single charge. In terms of the appearance, the new Realme earbuds look quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Additionally, the Realme Buds Q support Bluetooth v5.0 and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds also have a latency rate of 119 milliseconds. The Realme TWS earbuds come with 'Quick Controls' that ensures smooth touch controls to play, pause and skip music. The settings can be customised via the Realme Link app on an Android smartphone.

Realme also claims that the Realme Buds Q weigh 3.6 grams that makes them lighter than an "A4 sheet." The earbuds come with a pill-shape case that supports 30W wired charging. The TWS earbuds do not support wireless charging.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank price and specifications

Realme on Monday also unveiled two new power banks - the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank and Realme Power Bank 2. Both the Realme power banks are available in China, while Power Bank 2 is also available in India for Rs. 999.

The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is currently priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100) and is available to purchase via Realme China site. The 30W power bank comes with a carbon-fibre body and it has a capacity of 10,000mAh. The power bank offers 30W two-way fast charging option. Lastly, the device is offered in Black and Yellow colour options.

Realme India launches

Meanwhile, in India, Realme today launched the Realme Watch, Realme Smart TV, and the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2. The company has also unveiled Realme X50 Pro Player Edition in China.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Q, Realme Buds Q price, Realme Buds Q specifications, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank price, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank specifications
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Leak, 4,370mAh Battery Tipped

Related Stories

Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  2. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  3. Realme Smart TV Launched in India With Android TV and HDR10
  4. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Plus High-Res Renders Leak Online
  5. Realme Watch Debuts With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring, 12 Sports Modes
  6. Xiaomi Mi Box 4K Review
  7. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  8. Samsung Galaxy A31 Set to Launch in India Next Week, Price Leaked
  9. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: What's Different
  10. Realme Launches Buds Air Neo True Wireless Earbuds With Touch Controls
#Latest Stories
  1. China Demands US Withdraw Sanctions on Tech Suppliers
  2. Chinese Tech Giant Qihoo 360 Criticises US for 'Politicising Business'
  3. Redmi K30i 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Listed for Sale Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Motorola Edge+ to Go on Sale at Midnight Tonight in India via Flipkart: Price, Offers
  5. Realme Soundbar Teased, Five Speaker System Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Realme Smart TV vs Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  7. Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launched
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Camera Details Leak, 4,370mAh Battery Tipped
  9. BSNL Landline Users Can Now Avail Broadband Connectivity for Free Until June 20
  10. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity, 250 Minutes per Day
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com