Realme Buds Q Truly Wireless Earbuds, Realme 30W Dart Power Bank Launched

Realme Buds Q, the latest truly wireless earbuds by Realme have been unveiled in China at a launch event on Monday. The TWS earbuds are offered in three colour options and are up for pre-booking via Realme China website. Realme claims that the Realme Buds Q offer 20 hours of music playback on a single charge. The company, during the launch event also launched two new power banks - Realme Power Bank 2 and Realme 30W Dart. Realme simultaneously hosted an event in India, where the company launched several new products including Realme Smart TV and Realme Buds Air Neo TWS earbuds.

Realme Buds Q price and availability

The price of the newly launched Realme Buds Q has been set at CNY 149 (roughly Rs. 1,600) for the Black, White and Yellow colour options. The Black coloured-Buds Q, however, are available for CNY 129 (roughly Rs. 1,400) for the next 24 hours. The Realme TWS earbuds are available for pre-booking via Realme China site.

For the design of the Realme Buds Q, Realme has collaborated with French designer Jose Levy. The design of these TWS earbuds are "inspired by soft and round pebble" (translated).

At the moment it is unclear whether the new Buds Q will arrive in India. Realme today launched its latest Realme Buds Air Neo in the country for the price of Rs. 2,999.

Realme Buds Q specifications

The Realme Buds Q feature 10mm audio drivers and the TWS earbuds offer a music playback of 20 hours on a single charge. In terms of the appearance, the new Realme earbuds look quite similar to the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Additionally, the Realme Buds Q support Bluetooth v5.0 and have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance. The earbuds also have a latency rate of 119 milliseconds. The Realme TWS earbuds come with 'Quick Controls' that ensures smooth touch controls to play, pause and skip music. The settings can be customised via the Realme Link app on an Android smartphone.

Realme also claims that the Realme Buds Q weigh 3.6 grams that makes them lighter than an "A4 sheet." The earbuds come with a pill-shape case that supports 30W wired charging. The TWS earbuds do not support wireless charging.

Realme 30W Dart Power Bank price and specifications

Realme on Monday also unveiled two new power banks - the Realme 30W Dart Power Bank and Realme Power Bank 2. Both the Realme power banks are available in China, while Power Bank 2 is also available in India for Rs. 999.

The Realme 30W Dart Power Bank is currently priced at CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,100) and is available to purchase via Realme China site. The 30W power bank comes with a carbon-fibre body and it has a capacity of 10,000mAh. The power bank offers 30W two-way fast charging option. Lastly, the device is offered in Black and Yellow colour options.

Realme India launches

Meanwhile, in India, Realme today launched the Realme Watch, Realme Smart TV, and the Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2. The company has also unveiled Realme X50 Pro Player Edition in China.