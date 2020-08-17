Technology News
  • Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones With 3.5mm Connector to Launch on August 18

Realme Buds Classic Wired Earphones With 3.5mm Connector to Launch on August 18

The Realme Buds Classic could be priced at under Rs. 500

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 17 August 2020 12:04 IST
The new earphones have an outer-ear fit and wired connectivity

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Classic wired earphones will launch on August 18
  • The earphones feature 3.5mm wired connectivity
  • Realme launched the Buds in 2019 for Rs. 499

Realme Buds Classic wired earphones are set to launch in India on August 18. The entry-level wired earphones feature 3.5mm wired connectivity, and will go on sale on Amazon on August 18 at 12:30pm. The new affordable earphones are the latest in Realme's growing audio range, and come soon after the launch of the Realme Buds Air Neo and Realme Buds Q true wireless earphones. The Realme Buds Classic earphones have an outer-ear design with a fit similar to that of the Realme Buds Air and Buds Air Neo true wireless earphones.

Realme Buds Classic specifications and features

The Realme Buds Classic features an outer-ear fit, which many users prefer for the less intrusive and isolating fit. The earphones have 14.2mm dynamic drivers, and promise bass-focused tuning and sound. For connectivity, the earphones use the 3.5mm connector plug, and can be used with a wide variety of smartphones, tablets, and laptops that have a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity.

There is also a single-button remote on the headset, along with a microphone that enables hands-free calling and voice recording. The remote can be used to control audio playback on a supported device, and there is also a built-in cable organiser that can be used to bundle up the cable and keep it safe when the Realme Buds Classic are not in use.

Realme Buds Classic expected price and availability

With the specifications and connectivity in mind, we expect the Realme Buds Classic to be priced at under Rs. 500 in India. The entry-level earphones will be targeted at users looking for affordable and simple wired earphones, while the non-isolating fit will allow the user to have some awareness of their surroundings. The earphones will go on sale on Amazon in two colour options - black and white.

The Realme Buds Classic is the latest in a growing range of affordable audio products from Realme which now includes wired, wireless, and true wireless earphones. The Realme Buds was the first audio product from the company, and was launched in early 2019 for Rs. 499. The company recently launched the Buds Q true wireless earphones priced at Rs. 1,999, which features the in-canal design for better noise isolation and a more secure fit.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

