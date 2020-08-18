Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399

Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399

Realme Buds Classic will go on sale in Black and White colour options starting August 24.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 August 2020 13:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399

Realme Buds Classic sport a half in-ear design

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Classic feature an in-line remote to control music and calls
  • The earbuds have a 3.5mm connector
  • Realme Buds Classic compete against Xiaomi’s Mi Earphones Basic

Realme Buds Classic wired earbuds have been unveiled alongside the Realme C12 and Realme C15 in India. The new earbuds debut as the next in the company's audio lineup after the Realme Buds 2 that were launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 599. The Realme Buds Classic come with an in-line remote and feature a half in-ear design with non-isolating fit to let users have awareness of their surroundings while listening to their favourite tracks. Realme has also offered two distinct colour options to choose from.

Realme Buds Classic price in India

Realme Buds Classic price in India has been set at Rs. 399. The earbuds come in Black and White colour options that both will go on sale in the country starting 12pm (noon) IST on August 24. Moreover, the sale will take place through Amazon and the Realme India website. Alongside the Realme Buds Classic earbuds, Realme has launched its t-shirt in white colour at Rs. 999 that will be available for purchase through the company's website starting September 4.

Realme Buds Classic features, specifications

The entry-level Realme Buds Classic are designed for people looking at affordable, wired earphones. Realme has provided a 14.2mm audio driver that is claimed to catch “detailed nuances of music”. The earbuds also have a built-in high-definition (HD) microphone and a remote with a button to control music playback. It can also be used to attend voice calls - without taking out the connected phone from your pocket.

Realme has provided a cable organising strap to let you easily fold the TPU-covered cable of the Realme Buds Classic. Further, there is a 3.5mm connector that provides universal compatibility.

Unlike the Realme Buds 2, the Realme Buds Classic don't include any magnets. The design of the new earbuds is also different as these don't come with eartips and instead offer the half in-ear build. The company claims that the rounded shape of the earbuds can comfortably fit into the ear canal.

The Realme Buds Classic compete against Xiaomi's Mi Earphones Basic that feature an anti-slip design along with a metal sound chamber. The Mi Earphones Basic earbuds are also available at Rs. 399.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Classic price in India, Realme Buds Classic specifications, Realme Buds Classic, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
The Boys Season 3 Casts Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy

Related Stories

Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  2. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  3. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  4. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  5. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenFone 7 Confirmed to Launch on August 26
  7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  9. WhatsApp Gives a Brief Look at Dedicated Sticker Search in Latest Beta
  10. Realme 7 May Launch Soon, CMO Xu Qi Chase Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched
  2. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399
  3. Cruise Operator Carnival Hit by Ransomware Attack, Guest and Employee Data Accessed
  4. The Boys Season 3 Casts Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy
  5. Realme 7 Teased to Be Unveiled Soon, New Leak Tips September 1 Launch Event
  6. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Co-Op Mode Coming to PS4 This Fall as a Free Update
  7. Trump Looked at Banning Further Chinese Apps in Addition to TikTok
  8. Canada Refuses to Release Emails With US Over Huawei CFO's Arrest
  9. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Microsoft to Phase Out Internet Explorer 11, Legacy Edge in 2021
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com