Realme Buds Air Tipped to Support Wireless Charging, Leaked Image Shows the Feature in Action

Realme Buds Air will be unveiled alongside Realme X2 on December 17 in India.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 11:22 IST
Realme Buds Air Tipped to Support Wireless Charging, Leaked Image Shows the Feature in Action

Photo Credit: GMSArena

Realme Buds Air buyers won’t have to shell extra on a wireless charging case

Highlights
  • Realme Buds are tipped to support wireless charging out of the box
  • There is no word if Realme will also sell a wireless charging mat
  • Realme Buds Air will arrive in black, white, and yellow colour options

Realme Buds Air – the first truly wireless earbuds from Realme – is all set to be launched in India later this month. While the company has been teasing features such as seamless connectivity and Google Assistant support, and has also revealed the product itself in three colours, a new leak suggests the presence of a major feature – support for wireless charging. A per a report, the Realme buds will offer support for wireless charging out-of-the-box. The accompanying image shows the Realme Buds Air in its black case placed on a wireless charging mat.

As per a report by GSMArena, the Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging out-of-the-box. Now, this will come as a major sigh of relief for potential buyers as they don't have to fork out extra cash to separately purchase a wireless charging case for the Realme Buds Air.

The leaked image shows the black colour variant of the Realme Buds Air and its black charging case placed on a wireless charging mat. There is a green LED indicator at the centre of the charging case's face. It appears that the Realme Buds Air will be shipped with a matching colour charging case. To recall, the Oppo spin-off has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air will come in black, white, and yellow colour options.

Wireless charging support is definitely a surprising, and welcome, addition for the Realme Buds Air, especially considering its rumoured asking price, which is nearly a third of what Apple charges for the AirPods, and one-fifth of what the AirPods Pro cost in India. The Realme Buds Air was recently listed on Flipkart briefly and revealed an asking price of Rs. 4,999. We'll get to know more when the Realme Buds Air is officially launched in India at an event on December 17.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Buds Air, Realme
