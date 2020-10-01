Technology News
Realme Buds Air Pro TWS Earbuds to Launch in India on October 7

Realme Buds Air Pro are teased to offer active noise cancellation of up to 35dB.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 October 2020 18:34 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme Buds Air Pro are teased to come with super low latency of 94 milliseconds

  • Realme Buds Wireless Pro will also launch on same day i.e. October 7
  • Realme Buds Air Pro design looks similar to Apple AirPods Pro
  • Realme Buds Wireless Pro teased to offer 119ms low latency

Realme Buds Air Pro is all set to launch in India on October 7. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air Pro will come with active noise cancellation of up to 35dB. Sheth also teased that the earbuds will have super low latency of just 94 milliseconds. Alongside the Realme Buds Air Pro, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro are also launching in the country on the same day. These are set to include 13.6mm bass boost drivers and support Bluetooth v5.0.

Realme Buds Air Pro India launch details

Sheth took to Twitter to announce that the Realme Buds Air Pro will launch in India on October 7 at 12.30pm. The executive also shared a poster along with the tweet showing off the design of the TWS earbuds. The Realme Buds Air Pro look inspired by the AirPods Pro TWS earbuds launched in the Apple lineup last year. These Realme earbuds are teased to support active noise cancellation of up to 35dB, and offer 94 milliseconds super low latency. More details will be revealed on the day of the launch next week.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro India launch details, features

Additionally, Realme is also teasing the arrival of the Realme Buds Wireless Pro earphones on Amazon India. The page reveals that these wireless neckband headphones will launch on the same day and time i.e. October 7 in India at 12.30pm. The Realme Buds Wireless Pro are teased to also support active noise cancellation of up to 35 dB. The headphones will also support Sony LDAC technology, Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity, and Hi-Res Audio for nearly loss-less sound quality. As mentioned, there are 13.6mm bass boost drivers that are 21 percent larger than the previous generation.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro are further touted to offer 22 hours of playback on a single charge. The headphones are said to last up to 16 hours if the ANC is kept on. Realme teases that 5 minutes of charging can offer up to 100 minutes of playback and it may take about 1.5 hours to fully charge the earphones. These earbuds offer 119 milliseconds super low latency.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
