  • Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Teased in New Video Ahead of December 23 Launch

Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Teased in New Video Ahead of December 23 Launch

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition TWS earphones are designed by Jose Levy.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 22 December 2020 17:55 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Jose Levy was previously roped-in to design Realme Buds Q

Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition earphones are grey in colour
  • Their design is inspired by sci-fi space capsules
  • Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will have ANC

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones' design has been teased ahead of their launch in India on December 23. In a tweet, the company CEO revealed the earphones, and said that their design is inspired by space capsules. The earphones have been designed by French designer Jose Levy, who was also roped in to design the Realme Buds Q. The earphones will be launched in India alongside the Realme Watch S Pro smartwatch on December 23.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted a small clip teasing the design of the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition. Through the tweet, he confirmed that the TWS earphones are designed by French designer Jose Levy. Realme had already collaborated with Levy to design the Realme Buds Q (Review) which the company launched in June this year. Sheth also says that the design on the earbuds is inspired by space capsules, and science fiction. The clip shows a grey colour case with metallic finish. There is no information on any other colour options.

Not too much has been revealed about the Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition so far. We know that these earphones are likely an upgraded version of the Realme Buds Air Pro. In a previous teaser, Realme mentions that the newest earbuds will come with active noise cancellation, a feature which is already present on the Realme Buds Air Pro (Review). Apart from the colour, it is pretty difficult to tell the difference between the Master and the non-Master versions.

The Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition will be launched alongside the Realme Watch S Pro, on December 23. Sheth has already teased the smartwatch, and a previous report listed its alleged key specifications. The smartwatch is claimed to feature a 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, 15 Sports Modes, and 5ATM water resistance.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition, Realme Buds Air Pro Master Edition Launch
